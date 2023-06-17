Research reveals what remote workers could look like in the future

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, working from home has become the norm for millions around the world.

But a new model suggests the practice could have terrible effects on people's bodies.

UK company Furniture At Work commissioned a 3D model of what a remote worker would look like in the year 2100.

The model, dubbed Anna, is a grotesque figure, with claw hands, swollen limbs, red eyes and a hunched back, due to consistent use of laptops and smartphones, poor posture and an unhealthy diet.

(Source: Furniture At Work)

"Our researchers have created this new 3D model of Anna, who displays physical distortions as a result of constant use of technology, screen exposure and poor posture, as well as highlighting potential mental health issues," Furniture At Work said.

"Regular use of technology leading to poor posture has always been a risk, but with many people working from home choosing to work from the sofa or their beds, this could only get worse. Not everyone has the space or money for a professional desk setup at home, and this could mean hours spent every day with an arched back and neck strain."

Anna's 'claw hands' stem from using a mouse or smartphone for hours while working from home, that could lead to repetitive strain injuries and permanent "text claw" for remote workers of the future.

The model also has dark swollen eyes, which Furniture At Work said came after years of squinting and staring at her laptop or smartphone without adequate natural light.

"Using screens can be damaging for your eyes, especially in a work environment not designed for long periods of sitting and concentrating. Without enough natural light or the bright lights provided in commercial offices, remote workers will be putting extra strain on their eyes which could lead to headaches," Furniture At Work said.

Working from home could also lead to weight gain and poor mental health, the company said.

"You don’t need to leave the house to commute in, and when working from a commercial office, you’re more likely to walk to different meeting rooms, move between desks and take regular drinks breaks. This lack of physical activity at home could increase the risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

"Working from home also means you’re never too far away from the snack cupboard. Grazing throughout the day increases our calorie intake, contributing to weight gain."

"The health risks of years spent working from home aren’t just physical. The office isn’t just a place to work, it’s an opportunity to chat and collaborate with your colleagues in person. Missing out on these social interactions could lead to feelings of isolation, anxiety and depression among remote workers, particularly those who live and work alone."

Tips to avoid becoming Anna

Furniture At Work spoke to several scientists and researchers who provided these tips for working from home: