Pentagon Papers whistleblower dies aged 92

Daniel Ellsberg, the history-making whistleblower who by leaking the Pentagon Papers revealed long-time government doubts and deceit about the Vietnam War and inspired acts of retaliation by President Richard Nixon that helped lead to his resignation, has died. He was 92.

Ellsberg, whose actions led to a landmark First Amendment ruling by the US Supreme Court, had disclosed in February that he was terminally ill with pancreatic cancer. His family announced his death today in a letter released by a spokeswoman, Julia Pacetti.

“He was not in pain, and was surrounded by loving family,” the letter reads in part. “Thank you, everyone, for your outpouring of love, appreciation and well-wishes to Dan in the previous months. It all warmed his heart at the end of his life.”

In his later years, a spry, silver-haired Ellsberg became a prominent free speech and anti-Iraq war activist, drawing parallels between US involvement in Iraq and Vietnam, and called for impeachment of President George W Bush.

He expressed similar fears about Afghanistan during the Obama administration, saying it had the potential to become “Vietnamistan” if the US increased troops there.

Daniel Ellsberg speaks during an interview in Los Angeles in September 2009. (Source: Associated Press)

He also defended other leakers and whistleblowers, among them WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning and Edward Snowden, the government contractor who disclosed details of secret US surveillance programs and is now living in Russia.

Today, Snowden tweeted that he had spoken with Ellsberg last month and found him more concerned about the world's fate than about his own.

“He assessed the risk of a nuclear exchange to be escalating beyond 10%,” Snowden wrote. “He had hoped to dedicate his final hours to reducing it, for all those he would leave behind. A hero to the end.”

Ellsberg is survived by his second wife, the journalist Patricia Marx, and three children, two from his first marriage.

Daniel Ellsberg speaks to reporters outside the Federal Building in Los Angeles, January 17, 1973. (Source: Associated Press)

What were the Pentagon Papers?

Until the early 1970s, when he disclosed that he was the source for the stunning media reports on the 47-volume, 7,000-page Defence Department study of the US role in Indochina, Ellsberg was a well-placed member of the government-military elite who served as a private and government consultant on Vietnam throughout the 1960s.

But like millions of other Americans, in and out of government, he had turned against the yearslong war in Vietnam, the government’s claims that the battle was winnable and that a victory for the North Vietnamese over the US-backed South would lead to the spread of communism throughout the region.

The Pentagon Papers had been commissioned in 1967 by then-Defence Secretary Robert S McNamara, a leading public advocate of the war, and covered more than 20 years, from France’s failed efforts at colonisation in the 1940s and 1950s to the growing involvement of the US, including the bombing raids and deployment of hundreds of thousands of ground troops during Lyndon Johnson’s administration. Ellsberg was among those asked to work on the study.

The Pentagon Papers were first published in The New York Times in June 1971, with The Washington Post, The Associated Press and more than a dozen others following.

They documented that the US had defied a 1954 settlement barring a foreign military presence in Vietnam, questioned whether South Vietnam had a viable government, secretly expanded the war to neighbouring countries and had plotted to send American soldiers even as Johnson vowed he wouldn’t.

Daniel Ellsberg talks to media outside the Federal Building in Los Angeles, April 28, 1973. (Source: Associated Press)

The Nixon administration quickly tried to block further publication on the grounds that the papers would compromise national security, but the US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favour of the newspapers on June 30, 1971, a major First Amendment ruling rejecting prior restraint.

Ellsberg faced trials in Boston and Los Angeles on federal charges for espionage and theft, but was spared, in part, by Nixon’s rage and the excesses of those around him.

The Boston case ended in a mistrial because the government wiretapped conversations between a defence witness and his attorney.

Charges in the Los Angeles trial were dismissed after Judge Matthew Byrne learned that White House “plumbers” G Gordon Liddy and E Howard Hunt had burglarised the office of Ellsberg’s psychiatrist in Beverly Hills, California.

Meanwhile, the “plumbers” continued their crime wave, notably the June 1972 break-in of the Democratic Party’s national headquarters, at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, DC, ultimately leading to the famous Watergate scandal and Nixon’s resignation.

“Without Nixon’s obsession with me, he would have stayed in office,” Ellsberg told The Associated Press in 1999. “And had he not been removed from office, he would have continued the bombing (in Vietnam).”