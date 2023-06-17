Over 500 feared dead in 'entirely preventable' Greece shipwreck

The Greek coast guard has defended its response to a ship that went down off the country's south coast and left more than 500 migrants presumed drowned, as criticism mounted over the years-long failure to hammer out a comprehensive policy on migration into Europe.

Patrol boats and a helicopter spent a third day scouring the area of the Mediterranean Sea where the packed fishing vessel capsized earlier this week, in what the UN migration agency said could be the second deadliest shipwreck recorded.

The deadliest occurred when a vessel capsized off the coast of Libya en route to Italy in April 2015, killing an estimated 1100 migrants.

Greek Coast guard spokesman Nikos Alexiou said that both coast guard and private ships repeatedly offered by radio and loudspeaker to help the vessel while it was in international waters, also heading from Libya to Italy, but they were rejected.

Alexiou argued that any effort to tow the overcrowded trawler or force hundreds of unwilling people onto nearby ships would have been highly hazardous.

"When you... try forcibly to tie up to it or to attach a mooring rope, you will have a disturbance, and the people will surge — which, unfortunately is what happened in the end," Alexiou told state-run ERT TV. "You will have caused the accident."

Alexiou also said that, after accepting food from a merchant ship, the trawler's passengers rejected a rope bringing more from a second merchant ship "because they thought the whole process was a way for us to take them to Greece".

Experts said maritime law obligated Greek authorities to attempt a rescue regardless.

They definitely "had a duty to start rescue procedures" given the condition of the vessel, said Professor Erik Røsæg of the University of Oslo’s Institute of Private Law.

He said a refusal of assistance can be overruled if deemed unreasonable, as it appeared to have been.

A survivor looks out from a bus that will transfer him to Athens with other migrants and refugees at the port of Kalamata, Greece. (Source: Associated Press)

Rescuers pulled 104 survivors from the water and later recovered 78 bodies but have not located any more. The Greek coast guard said the search-and-rescue operation would continue beyond the standard 72 hours.

The UN's migration and refugee agencies issued a joint statement calling timely maritime search and rescues "a legal and humanitarian imperative" and calling for "urgent and decisive action to prevent further deaths at sea".

"The Greek government had specific responsibilities toward every passenger on the vessel, which was clearly in distress," Adriana Tidona of Amnesty International said. "This is a tragedy of unimaginable proportions, all the more so because it was entirely preventable."

Greece and other southern EU nations that typically are the first destinations for Europe-bound asylum-seekers travelling by sea have toughened border protection measures in recent years, extending walls and intensifying maritime patrols.

The EU's executive commission says the 27-nation bloc is close to an agreement on how member countries can share responsibility in caring for migrants and refugees who undertake the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean.

A judicial investigation is also underway into the causes of the sinking. Greek officials say the vessel capsized minutes after it lost power, speculating that panic among the passengers may have caused the boat to list and roll over.

Nine people — all men from Egypt, ranging in age from 20 to 40 — were arrested and detained and charged of people smuggling and participating in a criminal enterprise. Twenty-seven of the survivors remain hospitalised, health officials said.

The smuggling suspects are due to appear in court this coming week.

The IOM has estimated the boat carried as many as 750 people.

The survivors were all boys and men from Egypt, Pakistan, Syria and the Palestinian territories.

Alexiou, citing survivor accounts, said passengers in the hold of the fishing boat included woman and children but that the number of missing, believed to be in the hundreds, still remained unclear.