Nottingham knife, van rampage: Man charged with 3 counts of murder

1:45pm
Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar.

Police have charged a 31-year-old man with three counts of murder in the knife and van attack that killed two student athletes and a school caretaker earlier this week in the English city of Nottingham.

The suspect, Valdo Calocane, is also accused of three counts of attempted murder after he allegedly drove a stolen van at pedestrians during the rampage that began before dawn.

Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19 and students at Nottingham University, were stabbed to death on a street near their homes. Ian Coates, 65, was killed more than 1.6 kilometres away as he headed to work at a local school.

Following the stabbings, the attacker allegedly stole Coates' van and ran down a group of pedestrians, injuring three people, one critically. The attacks unfolded across a large swath of Nottingham, a university city of about 350,000 some 175 kilometres north of London.

"These charges are a significant development and arise as a result of our thorough investigation into these horrific incidents that occurred in our city," Chief Constable Kate Meynell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said.

Calocane, who has no permanent address, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court this weekend, police said.

A knife-wielding assailant stabbed two college students to death.

O'Malley-Kumar was in the first year of a medical degree, and Webber was studying history.

A graduation ball scheduled for that night was cancelled, with many students gathering instead to light candles for the victims at St Peter's Church.

Thousands attended a vigil at the university the next day, lining up under an incongruously bright summer sun to leave flowers around a large rectangular fountain. Many wept.

