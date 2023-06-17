New Zealand

Local Democracy Reporting

Gisborne council takes months to remove tree damming creek behind home

6:00am
Image on right: Matt Clark stands next to a large log blocking Mangapapa Stream at the back of his property. Source: Liam Clayton/Gisborne Herald. Image on left Source: Supplied.

Image on right: Matt Clark stands next to a large log blocking Mangapapa Stream at the back of his property. Source: Liam Clayton/Gisborne Herald. Image on left Source: Supplied. (Source: Supplied)

The owner of a Gisborne property located precariously close to a frequently flooded stream is calling for urgent council maintenance as fears mount over the next big rain.

Matt Clark bought his Massey Road house in March 2022. He was told by the previous owner the place had never flooded.

But since moving in, the Mangapapa Stream has washed over a small bridge at the back of his property four times.

A large poplar tree which fell into the creek during Cyclone Gabrielle became a thorn in his side, trapping debris and forming a dam.

After four months of requesting the council remove it, Clark said the organisation’s contractors were finally on site Thursday morning to complete the job.

“We didn’t notice it [fall], but the neighbours definitely heard it,” he said, reflecting on the day of the cyclone. “We came out later that evening and found it lying in the creek. We got hold of the council straight away.”

After the tree fell down, a friend delimbed it of broken branches.

Clark reached out to the council, and received two visits from Fulton Hogan — the organisation’s contractor — but still nothing was done about its removal.

This week he received the good news it would finally be pulled out of the waterway.

Speaking to Local Democracy Reporting prior to its Thursday removal, Clark also raised concerns about the erosion of a nearby tree, which remained on a precarious angle leaning towards the neighbour’s house.

He also said he had taken the removal of another council-planted poplar into his own hands at a cost of $1500. “We were worried it was going to go.”

Clark says the flooding issue was worsened by the council’s lack of maintenance of the stream, with overgrown areas upstream banking water to his section.

“Every time it rains now it comes up and hits our bridge. We’ve had to put this bridge back three times because of the flooding since we’ve lived here.”

Gisborne District Council community lifelines director David Wilson confirmed the tree was removed on Thursday morning.

“There is still a heavy workload following Cyclone Gabrielle and everything has to be prioritised,” he said.

By Matthew Rosenberg for Local Democracy Reporting

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

New ZealandWeather NewsGisborne

SHARE ME

More Stories

New flights from Napier to Wairoa and Gisborne announced

New flights from Napier to Wairoa and Gisborne announced

Sunair Aviation is launching its new weekday service after Air New Zealand cut their temporary Napier-Gisborne service last week.

7:15pm

Heavy rain, possible tornadoes as run of golden weather ends up north

Heavy rain, possible tornadoes as run of golden weather ends up north

MetService has issued severe weather warnings across the upper North Island, stating that rainfall may approach warning criteria.

Thu, Jun 15

Breakthrough for Gisborne woman with cancer importing medication

Breakthrough for Gisborne woman with cancer importing medication

Thu, Jun 15

8:22

All state highways reopened in East Coast, Hawke’s Bay after cyclone

All state highways reopened in East Coast, Hawke’s Bay after cyclone

Wed, Jun 14

John Campbell revisits Tairāwhiti: We keep getting it wrong

John Campbell revisits Tairāwhiti: We keep getting it wrong

Wed, Jun 14

3:17

Severe rain watch in place for Hawke's Bay, Gisborne

Severe rain watch in place for Hawke's Bay, Gisborne

Sun, Jun 11

Latest

Popular

16 mins ago

About 60 cars burn in Auckland scrap yard fire overnight

About 60 cars burn in Auckland scrap yard fire overnight

41 mins ago

Japan raises the age of sexual consent from 13 to 16

Japan raises the age of sexual consent from 13 to 16

55 mins ago

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Kaitaia

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Kaitaia

7:19am

Over 500 feared dead in 'entirely preventable' Greece shipwreck

Over 500 feared dead in 'entirely preventable' Greece shipwreck

7:00am

Missing Marokopa kids: Sister fears they'll feel forgotten about

27:41

Missing Marokopa kids: Sister fears they'll feel forgotten about

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6