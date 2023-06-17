Fox narrowly makes the cut as Fowler leads US Open

Kiwi Ryan Fox has narrowly avoided the cut after struggling through the second round of the US Open today.

Fox shot six bogeys on the way to a four-over 74, only just making the cut at two-over.

Rickie Fowler shot a two-under 68 to take the lead at the midway point at 10-under while tying the championship's 36-hole record of 130.

Fowler needed to birdie the par-4 18th hole at Los Angeles Country Club to break the 36-hole record set by Martin Kaymer at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014. But he settled for a two-putt par, one of only four pars he made in the second round. Fowler had eight birdies and six bogeys.

He leads Wyndham Clark by one stroke, with Rory McIlroy another shot back.

Meanwhile, Max Homa didn't make the cut in his home US Open.

The Burbank-born, Valencia-raised Homa shot a 6-over 76 today to finish his two rounds at 4-over 144, missing the cut by two shots.

Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth both missed the cut by one shot, sending them home from Los Angeles Country Club along with Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Martin Kaymer, Adam Scott and Stewart Cink.

At No. 7 in the world, Homa was the highest-ranked player who missed the cut. He fell short after a roller coaster of a second round that included three double bogeys, including on the 17th and 18th holes heading into his turn.