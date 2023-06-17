Golf
Associated Press

Fox narrowly makes the cut as Fowler leads US Open

4:19pm
Ryan Fox narrowly avoided the cut after the second round of the US Open.

Ryan Fox narrowly avoided the cut after the second round of the US Open. (Source: Associated Press)

Kiwi Ryan Fox has narrowly avoided the cut after struggling through the second round of the US Open today.

Fox shot six bogeys on the way to a four-over 74, only just making the cut at two-over.

Rickie Fowler shot a two-under 68 to take the lead at the midway point at 10-under while tying the championship's 36-hole record of 130.

Fowler needed to birdie the par-4 18th hole at Los Angeles Country Club to break the 36-hole record set by Martin Kaymer at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014. But he settled for a two-putt par, one of only four pars he made in the second round. Fowler had eight birdies and six bogeys.

He leads Wyndham Clark by one stroke, with Rory McIlroy another shot back.

Meanwhile, Max Homa didn't make the cut in his home US Open.

The Burbank-born, Valencia-raised Homa shot a 6-over 76 today to finish his two rounds at 4-over 144, missing the cut by two shots.

Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth both missed the cut by one shot, sending them home from Los Angeles Country Club along with Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Martin Kaymer, Adam Scott and Stewart Cink.

At No. 7 in the world, Homa was the highest-ranked player who missed the cut. He fell short after a roller coaster of a second round that included three double bogeys, including on the 17th and 18th holes heading into his turn.

Golf

SHARE ME

More Stories

US Open course adds more chatter to hotly anticipated golf major

US Open course adds more chatter to hotly anticipated golf major

The Los Angeles Country Club's 18 holes are just as unique as the upcoming LIV-PGA merger.

Thu, Jun 15

1:49

Ryan Fox still in the dark over controversial LIV Tour 'merger'

Ryan Fox still in the dark over controversial LIV Tour 'merger'

Kiwi golfer prepares for US Open with more questions than answers after PGA Tour's shock deal with former bitter rival.

Mon, Jun 12

Rory McIlroy feels like 'a sacrificial lamb' amid LIV Golf deal

Rory McIlroy feels like 'a sacrificial lamb' amid LIV Golf deal

Thu, Jun 8

PGA has 'heated' meeting with players after LIV Golf merger

PGA has 'heated' meeting with players after LIV Golf merger

Wed, Jun 7

0:24

PGA Tour to merge with LIV Golf in stunning announcement

PGA Tour to merge with LIV Golf in stunning announcement

Wed, Jun 7

0:24

Ko one shot off Mizuho Americas Open lead after second round

Ko one shot off Mizuho Americas Open lead after second round

Sat, Jun 3

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Pentagon Papers whistleblower dies aged 92

Pentagon Papers whistleblower dies aged 92

31 mins ago

Eight injured in serious two-vehicle crash in Otago

Eight injured in serious two-vehicle crash in Otago

49 mins ago

Man dies following two-car crash in East Auckland

Man dies following two-car crash in East Auckland

5:16pm

Vogue's Anna Wintour recognised in UK King's Birthday Honours List

Vogue's Anna Wintour recognised in UK King's Birthday Honours List

4:46pm

Teens escaped youth justice residence using scaffolding near fence

Teens escaped youth justice residence using scaffolding near fence

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6