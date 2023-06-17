Entertainment
Film composer Hans Zimmer proposes to partner on concert stage

7 mins ago

Hans Zimmer, the two-time Academy Award-winning composer, proposed to his partner on stage in London, prompting raucous applause from the audience.

As his performance at the O2 arena was drawing to a close, the 65-year-old German asked his partner to join him on stage - and then proceeded to declare his love.

Addressing her directly he said: “Why did I bring you up here? I was going to ask you something really important. Did you lock the back door? Is the milk in the fridge? Do we have any sorbet in the freezer?"

And then, he got to the point: “Will you marry me?”

The couple embraced and the audience erupted into applause after she appeared to accept.

A spokesperson for Zimmer confirmed that he had proposed to his partner, whose name and age were not provided.

Zimmer's fans were treated to an array of music he has composed for hit films over the past few decades, including Gladiator, The Dark Knight and Inception.

He was joined onstage with his band as well the Ukrainian Odessa Orchestra, to whom he paid a special tribute.

“I think it takes enormous courage to sit here, smile at you, play without flaw for three hours while you do not know what’s going on at home and everything is going on at home," said Zimmer.

The musician, who has been married twice before, has been nominated for 12 Academy Awards, winning two - for best score for the 1994 Disney film The Lion King and the 2021 sci-fi blockbuster Dune.

