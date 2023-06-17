World
Associated Press

Archaeologists find 3000-year-old sword still gleaming

3:53pm
Archaeologists believe the sword was a real weapon.

Archaeologists believe the sword was a real weapon. (Source: Bayerisches Landesamt für Denkmalpflege)

A bronze sword made more than 3,000 years ago that is so well-preserved it “almost still shines” has been unearthed in Germany, officials say.

Bavaria's state office for the preservation of historical monuments says the sword, which is believed to date back to the end of the 14th century BC - the middle of the Bronze Age - was found during excavations last week in Noerdlingen, between Nuremberg and Stuttgart in southern Germany.

It has a bronze octagonal hilt and comes from a grave in which three people - a man, a woman and a boy - were buried in quick succession with bronze objects, the Bavarian office said in a statement this week.

The grave also contained the remains of three people.

The grave also contained the remains of three people. (Source: Bayerisches Landesamt für Denkmalpflege)

It is not yet clear whether the three were related to each other and, if so, how.

“The sword and the burial still need to be examined so that our archaeologists can categorize this find more precisely,” said the head of the office, Mathias Pfeil.

“But we can already say that the state of preservation is extraordinary. A find like this is very rare.”

It's unusual to find swords from the period, but they have emerged from burial mounds that were opened in the 19th century or as individual finds, the office said.

WorldUK and EuropeScience

SHARE ME

More Stories

Nottingham knife, van rampage: Man charged with 3 counts of murder

Nottingham knife, van rampage: Man charged with 3 counts of murder

The suspect, Valdo Calocane, is also accused of three counts of attempted murder.

1:45pm

Zelensky appeals to African leaders for help on peace mission

Zelensky appeals to African leaders for help on peace mission

The Ukrainian President expressed thinly veiled frustration about their trip, saying they would have "conversations with the terrorists" in St Petersburg.

9:50am

Over 500 feared dead in 'entirely preventable' Greece shipwreck

Over 500 feared dead in 'entirely preventable' Greece shipwreck

7:19am

Pope Francis leaves Rome hospital 9 days after operation

Pope Francis leaves Rome hospital 9 days after operation

9:37pm

Kate, Princess of Wales, interrupted by burping baby

Kate, Princess of Wales, interrupted by burping baby

Fri, Jun 16

Germany to give $2.2 billion to Holocaust survivors globally in 2024

Germany to give $2.2 billion to Holocaust survivors globally in 2024

Fri, Jun 16

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Pentagon Papers whistleblower dies aged 92

Pentagon Papers whistleblower dies aged 92

30 mins ago

Eight injured in serious two-vehicle crash in Otago

Eight injured in serious two-vehicle crash in Otago

48 mins ago

Man dies following two-car crash in East Auckland

Man dies following two-car crash in East Auckland

5:16pm

Vogue's Anna Wintour recognised in UK King's Birthday Honours List

Vogue's Anna Wintour recognised in UK King's Birthday Honours List

4:46pm

Teens escaped youth justice residence using scaffolding near fence

Teens escaped youth justice residence using scaffolding near fence

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6