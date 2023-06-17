World
Associated Press

3 children among 6 dead after shooting, fire at Tennessee home

6:43am
Police tape blocks off the home.

Police tape blocks off the home. (Source: Associated Press)

Six people including three children were found dead in a Tennessee home where police responded to a shooting and arrived to find the residence ablaze, authorities said.

A seventh person who had suffered gunshot wounds was found alive at the home in Sequatchie after firefighters extinguished the flames.

They were hospitalised in Chattanooga, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

It appeared to be domestic situation that turned into a murder-suicide, Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette told WTVC-TV.

The person authorities think is responsible is among the deceased, the bureau said.

The sheriff later identified the suspect as Gary Barnett and one of the victims as his estranged wife, Regina Barnett.

Court documents obtained by WTVC show a judge granted Regina Barnett an order of no contact against Gary Barnett that was still active after she said he had threatened to shoot her and verbally abused her.

"He also has anywhere from 50 to 60 guns in his room.

"I am afraid he will get drunk and shoot me," she wrote in an affidavit in December.

Autopsies on all six people will be performed in Nashville.

WorldNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Tornado rips through Texan town, killing 3 and injuring dozens

Tornado rips through Texan town, killing 3 and injuring dozens

It comes as a series of fierce storms carve their way through Southern states.

4:04pm

15 dead as bus taking seniors to casino struck by truck in Canada

15 dead as bus taking seniors to casino struck by truck in Canada

The bus was carrying 25 people when the accident happened in Manitoba.

2:22pm

0:17

N Korea launch 2 missiles protesting US-South Korea military drills

N Korea launch 2 missiles protesting US-South Korea military drills

Fri, Jun 16

Man arrested for pushing 2 tourists into ravine at German castle

Man arrested for pushing 2 tourists into ravine at German castle

Fri, Jun 16

0:14

Harvard morgue manager charged for theft and sale of body parts

Harvard morgue manager charged for theft and sale of body parts

Thu, Jun 15

Marine veteran indicted in New York subway chokehold death

Marine veteran indicted in New York subway chokehold death

Thu, Jun 15

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

NBA star handed major ban after 'alarming' social media video

NBA star handed major ban after 'alarming' social media video

17 mins ago

About 60 cars burn in Auckland scrap yard fire overnight

About 60 cars burn in Auckland scrap yard fire overnight

42 mins ago

Japan raises the age of sexual consent from 13 to 16

Japan raises the age of sexual consent from 13 to 16

56 mins ago

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Kaitaia

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Kaitaia

7:19am

Over 500 feared dead in 'entirely preventable' Greece shipwreck

Over 500 feared dead in 'entirely preventable' Greece shipwreck

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6