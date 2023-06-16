Football

rnz.co.nz

Wellington's $4m stadium revamp complete ahead of World Cup

2:21pm
The work on the stadium was completed in 14 days.

The work on the stadium was completed in 14 days. (Source: Supplied)

A $4 million revamp of Wellington's regional stadium has been completed ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup next month.

The upgrades included a full pitch replacement, upgraded tower and bowl rim, LED lighting and gender-neutral changing facilities.

Forty new entry turnstiles enabling quicker venue entry have also been installed.

Following February's Ed Sheeran concert stadium ground staff and contractors replaced 10,000 square metres of turf.

The project involved 12 months of planning and took 14 days to complete.

"These upgrades will ensure that the Stadium is ready to host the world's best female footballers, while leaving a lasting legacy for our region," said Harmon.

The Stadium will host nine matches during the tournament, including seven group matches, a round of 16 match and a quarterfinal match.

The upgrades are part of a $19 million investment by the government to upgrade sporting facilities across the country ahead of the tournament.

29 other other venues are also getting upgrades including Eden Park, Waikato Stadium, and Dunedin Stadium, and training venues around the country.

Over 30,000 visitors are expected for the tournament in Aotearoa and it's estimated it will generate $200 million in economic activity.

The Football Ferns will kick off the tournament when they play Norway in Auckland on July 20th.

rnz.co.nz

FootballWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

Wellington Olympic ready for biggest game in club's proud history

Wellington Olympic ready for biggest game in club's proud history

Tomorrow's national football league championship final against Auckland City could be one of the history books of the nearly 70-year-old Greek-influenced club.

December 3, 2022

1:55

Phoenix hope Ball and Sasse's return can provide spark in Melbourne

Phoenix hope Ball and Sasse's return can provide spark in Melbourne

David Ball and Yan Sasse will return to the pitch for the Phoenix on Sunday.

October 29, 2022

Eight Phoenix players contract Covid, two games postponed

Eight Phoenix players contract Covid, two games postponed

January 7, 2022

Despite offering 'single-largest contract ever', Phoenix lose star Ulises Davila

Despite offering 'single-largest contract ever', Phoenix lose star Ulises Davila

June 9, 2021

Phoenix arrive to emotional Wellington welcome after nine months in Australia

Phoenix arrive to emotional Wellington welcome after nine months in Australia

May 17, 2021

Wellington Phoenix eyeing record home crowd after difficult season

Wellington Phoenix eyeing record home crowd after difficult season

May 13, 2021

Latest

Popular

31 mins ago

Tornado rips through Texan town, killing 3 and injuring dozens

Tornado rips through Texan town, killing 3 and injuring dozens

54 mins ago

QLD man who ignited wasp spray in fight with ex's partner jailed

QLD man who ignited wasp spray in fight with ex's partner jailed

3:20pm

Watch: Screams as 2 boats collide at round-the-world yacht race

0:12

Watch: Screams as 2 boats collide at round-the-world yacht race

3:10pm

High Court rules 5 of Countdown's pharmacies are illegal

High Court rules 5 of Countdown's pharmacies are illegal

2:43pm

Harry and Meghan's $32m Spotify deal axed - report

Harry and Meghan's $32m Spotify deal axed - report

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6