Wellington's $4m stadium revamp complete ahead of World Cup

A $4 million revamp of Wellington's regional stadium has been completed ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup next month.

The upgrades included a full pitch replacement, upgraded tower and bowl rim, LED lighting and gender-neutral changing facilities.

Forty new entry turnstiles enabling quicker venue entry have also been installed.

Following February's Ed Sheeran concert stadium ground staff and contractors replaced 10,000 square metres of turf.

The project involved 12 months of planning and took 14 days to complete.

"These upgrades will ensure that the Stadium is ready to host the world's best female footballers, while leaving a lasting legacy for our region," said Harmon.

The Stadium will host nine matches during the tournament, including seven group matches, a round of 16 match and a quarterfinal match.

The upgrades are part of a $19 million investment by the government to upgrade sporting facilities across the country ahead of the tournament.

29 other other venues are also getting upgrades including Eden Park, Waikato Stadium, and Dunedin Stadium, and training venues around the country.

Over 30,000 visitors are expected for the tournament in Aotearoa and it's estimated it will generate $200 million in economic activity.

The Football Ferns will kick off the tournament when they play Norway in Auckland on July 20th.

rnz.co.nz