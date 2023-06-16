World
QLD man who ignited wasp spray in fight with ex's partner jailed

55 mins ago
A man has been jailed after responding to a baseball attack by igniting wasp spray on a man's face.

A man has been jailed after responding to a baseball attack by igniting wasp spray on a man's face. (Source: istock.com)

When his ex-girlfriend's partner brandished a baseball bat during a fight, Glenn Paul Scriven responded with a wasp spray flamethrower.

Scriven pleaded guilty in a Brisbane court on Friday to two charges in relation to the events at a caravan park in Deception Bay, north of Brisbane, on April 28, 2022.

In the afternoon of the altercation the now 32-year-old sent messages challenging his former girlfriend's partner to a fight before going to the caravan park, crown prosecutor Toby Corsbie said.

Incidents - which are the subject of other court proceedings - set the stage for an altercation that evening.

During the fight the man swung a baseball bat at Scriven who pulled a can of wasp spray from his backpack.

After spraying the man several times in the face Scriven used a lighter in front of the can of bug spray making "an improvised flamethrower," Corsbie said.

The flame also ignited the spray on the man's face causing superficial burns around his face, neck, ears and chest.

Scriven "concerningly" sent messages over the next few days admitting what he had done and expressing an intention to do it again if he had the chance.

The court heard Scriven was under the influence of drugs at the time and had not previously been in jail as his lengthy criminal history consisted of minor offences.

The burned man could have suffered more serious injuries and the messages Scriven sent afterwards were disgraceful, Judge Terry Gardiner said.

He sentenced Scriven to three years behind bars, releasing him on immediate parole after serving more than 13 months in custody.

Scriven pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and one count of administering poison with intent to harm.

Charges relating to alleged damages to the partner's vehicle in the afternoon of the altercation are listed for a plea in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

