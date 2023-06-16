N Korea launch 2 missiles protesting US-South Korea military drills

North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, its neighbours said, in a resumption of weapons tests to protest just-ended South Korean-US live-fire drills that it viewed as an invasion rehearsal.

The launches are the first by North Korea since it failed to put its first spy satellite into orbit in late May.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles were launched from North Korea's capital region and travelled about 780km before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan on Thursday (local time).

It called the launches "a grave provocation" and said South Korea's military will maintain a firm readiness in close coordination with the United States.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the missiles landed inside Japan's exclusive economic zone. He called the launches a "violent action" that threatened international peace and safety.

The chief nuclear envoys from South Korea, Japan and the US held a three-way telephone call and agreed to continue efforts to get North Korea to halt weapons activities and return to talks, according to Seoul's Foreign Ministry.

The launches came hours after South Korean and US troops ended a fifth round of large-scale live-fire drills near the Koreas' heavily fortified border earlier on Thursday.

About 30 minutes before the launches, North Korea's military vowed an unspecified response to the drills, which it called "provocative and irresponsible".

"Our response to (the South Korean-US drills) is inevitable," an unidentified spokesperson of the North Korean Defence Ministry said in a statement carried by state media. "Our armed forces will fully counter any form of demonstrative moves and provocation of the enemies."

Tensions have risen in past months as the pace of both North Korean weapons tests and US-South Korea military exercises has increased in tit-for-tat actions.

North Korea has test-fired about 100 missiles since the start of 2022. Experts say North Korea may be using the US-South Korean exercises as a pretext to conduct test launches to develop more powerful missiles and increase its leverage in future diplomacy.