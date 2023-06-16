Life support turned off for boy buried in sand dune collapse

Life support has been turned off for one of the two boys who were buried when a sand dune collapsed on Aotea/Great Barrier Island at the weekend.

The boys were digging tunnels during a family picnic at Medlands Beach on Sunday when the sand caved in.

They were flown to Starship Hospital in a critical condition.

The father of Levi Sonchai Golaboski, Logan, has released a statement to Kaitoke Area School, saying the decision to end life support was made with a heavy heart.

The school said it was incredibly heartbroken and will be closed on Friday for the community to grieve.

