Rugby
AAP

Former All Black Crowley to lose Italy coaching job after RWC

9:30am
Italy coach Kieran Crowley.

Italy coach Kieran Crowley. (Source: Photosport)

Kieran Crowley will leave his role as Italy head coach after the World Cup later this year, despite the New Zealand coach's wish to extend his contract.

Former All Blacks fullback Crowley, who previously coached Canada at the 2015 World Cup, was appointed Italy coach in 2021 and guided the Six Nations minnows to a famous win in Wales to end a 36-game losing streak in the competition.

He then oversaw Italy's historic first victory over Australia in November last year. Crowley has a record of six wins and 13 defeats with Italy.

"Kieran's time with Italian rugby is very positive. He has raised a group of boys, making them into men and players of high international level, and for this we will be eternally grateful to him," the Italian federation (FIR) president Marzio Innocenti said while announcing Crowley's departure.

But Crowley said he would have liked to be involved with the Italy team for the next World Cup cycle as well.

"I regret FIR's decision not to extend my contract. We have a young team that has gained good experience over the past year, with performances that have shown improvement in many areas," he said.

"With a World Cup and four more years of international matches, we will have a group with an average of 50 to 60 caps, an exciting prospect. Unfortunately, I will not be part of this journey.

"I will be 100 per cent committed along with our staff to prepare this group of players (for the World Cup) in the best way possible."

The World Cup kicks off on September 8. Italy are in Pool A along with New Zealand, hosts France, Uruguay and Namibia.

RugbyRugby World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

French prop to miss Rugby World Cup after jail sentence

French prop to miss Rugby World Cup after jail sentence

Mohamed Haouas has 16 Test caps since his debut in 2020 but only appeared once in the Six Nations this year because of a red card.

Thu, Jun 8

Ian Foster: Adversity will help fuel All Blacks' World Cup fire

Ian Foster: Adversity will help fuel All Blacks' World Cup fire

100 days out from the World Cup opener against France, the All Blacks coach explains why his side now have the necessary resilience for success.

Wed, May 31

Watch: Webb Ellis Cup arrives in France ahead of RWC

Watch: Webb Ellis Cup arrives in France ahead of RWC

Wed, May 31

0:47

Wayne Smith takes on new role with All Blacks, Black Ferns

Wayne Smith takes on new role with All Blacks, Black Ferns

Fri, May 26

Piutau has 'nothing to prove' ahead of first Rugby World Cup

Piutau has 'nothing to prove' ahead of first Rugby World Cup

Fri, May 19

Ruby Tui re-signs with Black Ferns for two more years

Ruby Tui re-signs with Black Ferns for two more years

Sun, Apr 30

Latest

Popular

36 mins ago

Motorbike rider who crashed fleeing police dies in hospital

Motorbike rider who crashed fleeing police dies in hospital

42 mins ago

Ryan Fox off to strong start at US Open as leaders make history

Ryan Fox off to strong start at US Open as leaders make history

9:51am

Stuart Nash hopes report will 'draw a line' under scandal

Stuart Nash hopes report will 'draw a line' under scandal

9:49am

Daniel Faitaua gives verdict on chicken chips, mince and chocolate pie

6:37

Daniel Faitaua gives verdict on chicken chips, mince and chocolate pie

9:30am

Former All Black Crowley to lose Italy coaching job after RWC

Former All Black Crowley to lose Italy coaching job after RWC

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6