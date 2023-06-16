New Zealand
Boy buried in Great Barrier Island sand dune collapse dies

12:35pm
Two young boys are in critical condition after being trapped under a collapsed sand dune on Great Barrier Island.

A child has died in hospital following a tragic incident where a sand dune collapsed on Great Barrier Island on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to the Sandhills Rd incident at around 4.30pm on Sunday, June 11.

Two children were airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

Today, police announced one of the children died in hospital. In a statement released on Kaitoke School Aotea - Great Barrier Island Facebook page, the boy is named as Levi Sonchai Golaboski.

The other child remains in critical condition.

"Police would like to extend our deep condolences to their family and friends at this very difficult time," police said in a statement.

They will be conducting inquiries on behalf of the coroner, who will release their finding when complete.

Earlier this week, the boy's father released a statement via the school, saying his son would be taken off life support.

"It's with a heavy heart that we will say goodbye to our loved son Levi Sonchai Golaboski. He will be taken off life supports tomorrow morning," he said.

"He will travel home on Friday. We have all been feeling the love."

The school closed today and will also do so on Tuesday - the day of the funeral.

"We are incredibly heartbroken to hear this," the school said.

"There are very few words that can describe what we are feeling and going through.

"The school will be closed on Friday to allow our staff and school community to grieve and be with their families.

"Please keep Levi in your hearts as he makes his final journey home."

Both the school and Levi's father asked for people to keep the other child in their prayers.

