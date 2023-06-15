'Unimaginable' grief and suffering after NSW bus crash

Nine survivors of a catastrophic wedding bus crash in the NSW Hunter Valley remain in hospital as the community prepares for an evening vigil to remember those who lost their lives.

Most of the 25 patients treated in hospitals after the Sunday night crash at Greta have been discharged.

All of those who remain in hospital are in stable conditions, with seven at John Hunter Hospital and two at Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, NSW Health said.

Family and friends of the victims will gather this evening near the site of the crash to grieve their loss and thank frontline workers.

The community of Singleton has been hardest hit by the disaster, with seven locals among the 10 people killed when the privately chartered bus crashed as the group returned from a wedding at Wandin Estate Winery.

Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said the community needed to come together to support the loved ones of those lost in the crash, as well as to pay tribute to the paramedics, nurses and other frontline health staff who helped during the response.

"We're a really tight-knit community that does come together and support each other in times of need," he told AAP today.

Locals have offered accommodation and support for victims and their families.

"People are just dropping in things like cake and biscuits to our crisis centres to make sure there's food available for the people there," Suvaal said.

A steady stream of mourners are making the sad pilgrimage to a makeshift memorial at the crash site, which is strewn with a growing pile of flowers, cards and teddy bears.

Counselling and support is being offered at centres at Singleton and Branxton as the heart-broken community grapples with the loss.

Singleton mother Nadene McBride and her daughter Kyah McBride. (Source: Sydney Women’s AFL Masters)

Health Minister Ryan Park said mental health services would remain available for as long as they were needed.

"What I do know about these types of traumatic and devastating events is that often it's not in the hours and days afterwards where people need additional support - it's often in the weeks and months," he told reporters today.

"They've been through unimaginable grief and suffering.

"We're also deeply concerned about the impact on our frontline staff. It has had a profound effect on them."

Many of the victims were closely involved with the Singleton Roosters AFL club and the AFL Central Coast has cancelled its seniors matches this weekend out of respect.

Premier Chris Minns visited the areas yesterday to lay a wreath and announce a AU$100,000 (NZ$110,000) donation to a fund for survivors, victims and their immediate families.

Investigations into the crash continue and the bus driver, Brett Button, 58, faced Cessnock Local Court on Tuesday charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving causing death.

Anyone wanting to support the families and injured with a donation are encouraged to visit rawcs.org.au.