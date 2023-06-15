New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Tramper's death prompts warning over risks of hiking alone

7:24am
British tramper Stephanie Simpson.

British tramper Stephanie Simpson.

Trampers are being urged to consider travelling in small groups in challenging alpine terrain in the wake of a solo tramper's death.

British tramper Stephanie Simpson, 32, died near the Brewster Track in the Mount Aspiring National Park in 2020.

She left for Brewster Hut from Fantail Falls car park on February 8, an advanced tramping track. Data recovered from her Garmin watch showed she took a break after reaching Brewster Hut before leaving the track and moving towards Brewster Glacier.

She turned around and returned a different way, initially towards the hut, but then descended into a steep valley.

A day later, a pair of trampers she had met on the trail contacted the police after noticing her parked car, and her employer also contacted the police on February 10 after she didn't show up at work.

A search and rescue operation was launched on February 11, and her pack was found three days later. Her body was located 800m downstream of Pyke Creek, with her boots on the river's edge.

Her death was the focus of a coronial investigation. Coroner Alexander Ho found Simpson likely tripped or fell as she approached the creek and drowned, but it was unclear why she descended into the valley.

The New Zealand Mountain Safety Council (MSC) — which provided a report to the investigation — noted she may have faced navigational errors, environmental challenges or a potential fall during the day.

The coroner endorsed the council's safety recommendations of choosing the right trip for your experience level, packing the right gear and sharing your plans with others.

"MSC highlights the risks of tramping solo and how it can impact the ability to call for help, self-evacuation, self-monitoring and decision making," the council said.

"A further recommendation was made for those heading into terrains such as that around Brewster Hut and Mount Armstrong to travel in small groups instead of solo."

The MSC's recommendations for all hikers and trampers heading into the backcountry were:

  • Choose the right trip for you. Make sure your experience level and skills match your objective and that you are well-prepared for your trip.
  • Understand the weather and be prepared to change your plans if the conditions turn. That includes weighing up the risks if the new plan involves going off track.
  • Pack warm clothes, extra food and a backup means of navigation, including ones that don't rely on batteries or electronic signals.
  • Carry emergency equipment such as a first aid kit that includes a survival blanket and an emergency shelter, especially when heading above the bush line.
  • Share your plans and leave a detailed itinerary with a trusted contact. Leaving clear intentions in hut books can help to narrow down the search parameters.
  • Take ways to get help. All trampers should carry a distress beacon (either satellite messenger or personal locator beacon), particularly when intending to travel in remote areas with no cell coverage.
  • Take care of yourself and each other. The focus must be maintained throughout your trip, particularly when off-track. Pacing, route-finding and other techniques may have to adjust to being physically and mentally tired. Paying attention to where you have come from can greatly assist if needing to backtrack.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandWest CoastDunedin and OtagoAccidents

SHARE ME

More Stories

Disgraced Aus 'war hero' spotted in NZ after war crimes trial

Disgraced Aus 'war hero' spotted in NZ after war crimes trial

Ben Roberts-Smith was seen boarding a business-class flight in Queenstown.

6:37am

Good as Gold: The woman dubbed the unofficial mayor of Clyde

Good as Gold: The woman dubbed the unofficial mayor of Clyde

Carol Haig is always willing to offer a helping hand – all with a smile on her face.

9:19pm

4:37

Police seek witnesses after two fatal Whangārei crashes

Police seek witnesses after two fatal Whangārei crashes

4:24pm

Kiwi woman drowns in lagoon at Rarotonga resort

Kiwi woman drowns in lagoon at Rarotonga resort

11:49am

Regular drug checking clinics now open in 3 NZ cities

Regular drug checking clinics now open in 3 NZ cities

Tue, Jun 13

2:18

Ex-Gloriavale dairy farm manager sentenced after beating 2 boys

Ex-Gloriavale dairy farm manager sentenced after beating 2 boys

Tue, Jun 13

Latest

Popular

18 mins ago

NZ's largest ever Ancient Egypt display opens at Auckland Museum

1:51

NZ's largest ever Ancient Egypt display opens at Auckland Museum

29 mins ago

Rangiora dismembering: Second person arrested over alleged murder

Rangiora dismembering: Second person arrested over alleged murder

45 mins ago

GDP figures out today: Will NZ officially be in recession?

4:40

GDP figures out today: Will NZ officially be in recession?

7:24am

Tramper's death prompts warning over risks of hiking alone

Tramper's death prompts warning over risks of hiking alone

6:56am

UK police hunt motive in Nottingham attack as victims mourned

UK police hunt motive in Nottingham attack as victims mourned

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6