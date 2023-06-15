New Zealand
Police fatally shoot dog after it mauls person in Christchurch

30 mins ago
Police shot and killed a dog in Christchurch yesterday evening after the animal seriously injured a person.

Officers responded to the incident at an address on Truman Road in Bryndwyr around 5.50pm.

The dog had attacked a person and left them with serious injuries. They were hospitalised.

“Police were unable to restrain the dog, and given the immediate risk to human life, Police made the difficult decision to shoot the dog,” a police spokesperson said.

Inquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

