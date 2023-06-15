World
Associated Press

Harvard morgue manager charged for theft and sale of body parts

8:47pm
Denise Lodge, left, covers her face with a printout of the indictment against her.

Denise Lodge, left, covers her face with a printout of the indictment against her. (Source: Associated Press)

A former manager at the Harvard Medical School morgue, his wife and three other people have been indicted in the theft and sale of human body parts, federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania announced today.

Cedric Lodge, 55, stole dissected portions of cadavers that were donated to the school in the scheme that stretched from 2018 to early 2023, according to court documents. The body parts were taken without the school's knowledge or permission, authorities said, adding that the school has cooperated with the investigation.

Lodge sometimes took the body parts — which included heads, brains, skin and bones — back to his home where he lived with his wife, Denise, 63, and some remains were sent to buyers through the mail, authorities said.

Lodge also allegedly allowed buyers to come to the morgue to pick what remains they wanted to buy.

Bodies donated to Harvard Medical School are used for education, teaching or research purposes. Once they are no longer needed, the cadavers are usually cremated and the ashes are returned to the donor’s family or buried in a cemetery.

In a message posted on the school's website entitled “An abhorrent betrayal,” deans George Daley and Edward Hundert called the matter "morally reprehensible." They said Lodge was fired on May 6.

"We are appalled to learn that something so disturbing could happen on our campus — a community dedicated to healing and serving others," the deans wrote.

"The reported incidents are a betrayal of HMS and, most importantly, each of the individuals who altruistically chose to will their bodies to HMS through the Anatomical Gift Program to advance medical education and research."

The indictment charges the Lodges and three others — Katrina Maclean, 44; Joshua Taylor, 46; and Mathew Lampi, 52 — with conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods.

According to prosecutors, the defendants were part of a nationwide network of people who bought and sold remains stolen from the school and an Arkansas mortuary.

The Lodges allegedly sold remains to Maclean, Taylor, and others in arrangements made through telephone calls and social media websites.

Taylor sometimes transported stolen remains back to Pennsylvania, authorities said, while other times the Lodges would mail remains to him and others. Maclean and Taylor resold the stolen remains for profit, authorities said.

Denise and Cedric Lodge both made their initial court appearances on Thursday in federal court in Concord, New Hampshire, and were each released on personal recognisance bail. They declined comment as they left the courthouse.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Bill Cosby sued by 9 more women for alleged decades-old sexual assaults

Bill Cosby sued by 9 more women for alleged decades-old sexual assaults

A lawsuit alleges the women were drugged and assaulted between 1979 and 1992 in Las Vegas, Reno and Lake Tahoe homes, dressing rooms and hotels.

40 mins ago

Aus child groomer who said it was a 'joke' walks free despite guilty plea

Aus child groomer who said it was a 'joke' walks free despite guilty plea

John Francis Winter, 74, will walk free as a registered sex offender and be supervised by corrective services for the next two years.

9:11pm

Marine veteran indicted in New York subway chokehold death

Marine veteran indicted in New York subway chokehold death

7:05pm

'Unimaginable' grief and suffering after NSW bus crash

'Unimaginable' grief and suffering after NSW bus crash

5:04pm

Roger Payne, scientist who discovered whales can sing, dies at 88

Roger Payne, scientist who discovered whales can sing, dies at 88

3:23pm

UK police hunt motive in Nottingham attack as victims mourned

UK police hunt motive in Nottingham attack as victims mourned

6:56am

Latest

Popular

40 mins ago

Bill Cosby sued by 9 more women for alleged decades-old sexual assaults

Bill Cosby sued by 9 more women for alleged decades-old sexual assaults

9:11pm

Aus child groomer who said it was a 'joke' walks free despite guilty plea

Aus child groomer who said it was a 'joke' walks free despite guilty plea

8:47pm

Harvard morgue manager charged for theft and sale of body parts

Harvard morgue manager charged for theft and sale of body parts

8:25pm

Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over 'partygate' - report

2:10

Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over 'partygate' - report

7:54pm

US Open course adds more chatter to hotly anticipated golf major

1:49

US Open course adds more chatter to hotly anticipated golf major

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6