At least 79 dead after overcrowded migrant boat sinks off Greece

At least 79 are dead and many more are missing after a fishing boat overcrowded with migrants trying to reach Europe capsized and sank off the coast of Greece.

Coast guard, navy and merchant vessels and aircraft fanned out for a vast search-and-rescue operation which is set to continue. It was unclear how many passengers were missing, but some initial reports suggested hundreds of people may have been aboard when the boat went down far from shore.

An aerial photograph of the battered blue vessel released by the Greek coast guard showed scores of people covering practically every inch of deck.

Greece's caretaker prime minister Ioannis Sarmas declared three days of national mourning, "with our thoughts on all the victims of the ruthless smugglers who exploit human unhappiness".

Coast guard spokesman Nikos Alexiou told state ERT TV that it was impossible to accurately estimate the number of passengers. He said it appeared that the 25 to 30m vessel capsized after people abruptly moved to one side.

"The outer deck was full of people, and we presume that the interior (of the vessel) would also have been full," he said. "It looks as if there was a shift among the people who were crammed on board, and it capsized."

A coast guard statement said efforts by its own ships and merchant vessels to assist the boat were repeatedly rebuffed, with people on board insisting they wanted to continue to Italy. Coast guard officials said the trawler's engines broke down about 1.40 am on Wednesday morning (local time), and just under an hour later, the ship started to list abruptly from side to side before capsizing.

The ship sank 10 to 15 minutes later, the statement said.

Ioannis Zafiropoulos, deputy mayor of the southern port city of Kalamata, where survivors were taken, said that his information indicated there were "more than 500 people" on board.

Authorities said 104 people were rescued after the sinking in international waters about 75km southwest of Greece's southern Peloponnese peninsula. The spot is close to the deepest part of the Mediterranean Sea, and depths of up to 5200m could hamper any effort to locate a sunken vessel.

The Greek coast guard said 79 bodies have been recovered so far.

Survivors included 30 people from Egypt, 10 from Pakistan, 35 from Syria and two Palestinians, the agency said.

The Italy-bound boat was believed to have left the Tobruk area in eastern Libya — a country plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed long-time autocrat Muammar Gadhafi in 2011.

Human traffickers have benefited from the instability, and made Libya one of the main departure points for people attempting to reach Europe on smuggler’s boats.

The route from North Africa to Italy through the central Mediterranean is the deadliest in the world, according to the UN migration agency, known as IOM, which has recorded more than 21,000 deaths and disappearances there since 2014.

Smugglers use unseaworthy boats and cram as many migrants as possible inside — sometimes inside locked holds — for journeys that can take days. They head for Italy, which is directly across the Mediterranean from Libya and Tunisia, and much closer than Greece to the Western European countries that most migrants hope to eventually reach.

The Mediterranean's deadliest shipwreck in living memory occurred on April 18, 2015, when an overcrowded fishing boat collided off Libya with a freighter trying to come to its rescue. Only 28 people survived. Forensic experts concluded that there were originally 1100 people on board.