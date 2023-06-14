Trump pleads not guilty to 37 charges at historic court appearance

Former US president Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche told the magistrate judge — Judge Jonathan Goodman — "We are certainly entering a plea of not guilty."

The former president sat stone-faced during the proceedings at the federal courthouse in Miami, which are said to have lasted roughly five minutes, the BBC reports.

During this time prosecutors told Judge Goodman Trump wasn't a flight risk. No travel conditions were set for his bail.

His next court appearance wasn't decided on, NBC reports, but a limited contact order was put in place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former aide Walt Nauta, charged as a co-conspirator, was also in court.

Due to the limited contact order, the pair aren't able to discuss the facts of the case between themselves.

Trump will now make his way back to New Jersey, where he is expected to speak about 12.15pm NZT from his luxury golf course in Bedminster.

On this journey he stopped in at famous Cuban restaurant Cafe Versailles in Little Havana.

Some restaurant goers could be seen praying for the former president. He also took a number of selfies as his supporters sung him happy birthday — he turns 77 on Wednesday (local time).

"Food for everyone!" he exclaimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about his court appearance, Trump replied "I think it's going great", going on to say he faced a "rigged deal" in a "rigged country" which was "corrupt" and without borders.

He also said the US was a "nation in decline".

"Nothing but problems."

Trump's appearance kickstarts a legal process that will unfold at the height of the 2024 presidential campaign and carry profound consequences not only for his political future but, more urgently, for his own personal liberty.

Ahead of his scheduled appearance, four black SUVs entered the garage beneath the Miami courthouse, followed by police officers.

A fifth black SUV remained outside. Security remained tight outside the building, but there were no signs of significant disruptions.

Trump approached his arraignment with characteristic bravado, insisting as he has through years of legal woes that he has done nothing wrong and was being persecuted for political purposes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 37 charges he faces accuse him of willfully retaining classified records that prosecutors say could have jeopardised national security if exposed, then trying to hide them from investigators who demanded them back.

He's also accused in a New York state court of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, saying he's being unfairly targeted by political opponents who want to hurt his campaign. After his court appearance, Trump will return to New Jersey, where he's expected to hold a press event to publicly respond to the charges.

The case is laden with political implications for the 76-year-old Trump, who currently holds the dominant spot in the early days of the 2024 Republican presidential primary. But it also poses a profound legal impact given the prospect of a years-long prison sentence.

Even for a defendant whose post-presidential life has been dominated by investigations, the documents probe has stood out for both the apparent volume of evidence amassed by prosecutors and the severity of the allegations.

It's also a watershed moment for a Justice Department that until last week had never before brought charges against a former president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attorney General Merrick Garland, an appointee of President Joe Biden, sought to insulate the department from political attacks by handing ownership of the case last year to a special counsel, Jack Smith, who has declared, "We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone."