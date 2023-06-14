World
Students stabbed to death in Nottingham rampage named

2:07pm
Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar.

Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar. (Source: Facebook)

Two 19-year-old university students and a man in his 50s were stabbed to death in the streets of Nottingham, UK, yesterday.

The University of Nottingham students have now been named as Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar.

The pair had been walking through the city in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a night out, when they were stabbed to death, in what was an apparent random attack.

The assailant then fatally stabbed a middle-aged man, stole his van and ran down three pedestrians in a shocking rampage.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder. The Nottinghamshire Police force said investigators believe the perpetrator acted alone and detectives were working with counter-terrorism officers to try to establish a motive.

A man who was among the people struck in the hit-and-run was hospitalised in critical condition.

In a statement, Webber's cricket club Bishop's Hull, in Somerset, paid tribute to the 19-year-old, saying his "memory will live on".

"'Webbs' joined the club back in 2021 and has since then been a key part of our club and made such an impact in such a short space of time," they said.

The University of Nottingham said it was "shocked and devastated" by the news two of its students had been killed.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called it a shocking incident and asked that police be given time to investigate the crime.

"My thoughts are with those injured, and the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives," Sunak said.

Nottingham is a city of about 350,000 people some 175km north of London.

French President Emmanuel Macron said his thoughts were with the victims and their families.

"We share the grief of our British friends and stand by their side," he tweeted.

WorldUK and Europe

