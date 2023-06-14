World
AAP

Prehistoric skink dubbed 'Mega Chonk' discovered in Australia

7:46pm
An artist's impression of a prehistoric lizard described as by far the largest and most bizarre skink that ever lived.

An artist's impression of a prehistoric lizard described as by far the largest and most bizarre skink that ever lived. (Source: Dr Kailah Thorn/Katrina Kenny)

A skink as big as a human arm has been comically dubbed the Mega Chonk after its bones were found alongside other blasts from the prehistoric past.

After years of careful work, researchers from Flinders University have formally described what is by far the largest skink ever discovered.

Its official name is Tiliqua frangens, or Frangens for short.

But its bulky bod and serious spiky armour mean it already has a range of colourful nicknames including Mega Chonk and Chonkasaurus.

Palaeontologist Kailah Thorn reckons there's a chance it could break the internet.

"There's a bit of a meme trend around large 'chonky' animals with phrases like 'oh lawd he/she comin' associated with their arrival," she said.

"I'm keen to see what kind of memes come out when this animal is released on the world.

"It's going to be hilarious."

Dr Thorn, who studied fossils of the Frangens when she was completing her PhD, says it was truly impressive in terms of size - about a thousand times greater than most skinks.

It would have been similar in appearance to its closest living relative - the blue-tongued shingleback, or sleepy lizard - and existed about 50,000 years ago alongside other extinct megafauna, including the marsupial lion and diprotodon.

Diana Fusco, from the university's palaeontology lab, says the mega skink's existence was carefully pieced together from bones unearthed at Wellington Caves in NSW and fossils already held in museums around Australia.

"In the dig at Wellington Caves, we started finding these spiked armoured plates that had surprisingly never been recorded before," she said.

"We knew we had something interesting and unique."

Dr Thorn said caves could be treasure troves when it comes to getting a handle on prehistoric biodiversity.

And that's certainly been true of Cathedral Cave in the Wellington system, where Frangens bones continue to be found.

"There used to be a natural hole in the ceiling ... so there's marsupial lions and thylacines and stuff in there as well that have fallen in, or wandered in, and not been able to get out again," Dr Thorn said.

"It's a great way to sample biodiversity in a snapshot of time."

A paper about the Frangens has been published in the Royal Society's flagship biological research journal.

WorldAustraliaAnimalsScience

SHARE ME

More Stories

Boyfriend's charges dropped in 2005 NSW backpacker murder case

Boyfriend's charges dropped in 2005 NSW backpacker murder case

Simone Strobel's body was found at a sportsground on the NSW northern rivers region in February 2005.

6:37pm

Missing Queensland mother and newborn found

Missing Queensland mother and newborn found

The grandmother of the newborn insisted the pair were "safe and well" and protested the need for police to issue an Amber Alert.

2:30pm

Aus child groomer pleads guilty but says it was all a joke

Aus child groomer pleads guilty but says it was all a joke

9:10pm

Desperate search after women snatch newborn baby from QLD hospital

Desperate search after women snatch newborn baby from QLD hospital

Tue, Jun 13

Melbourne woman wanted to leave partner before 2007 murder

Melbourne woman wanted to leave partner before 2007 murder

Tue, Jun 13

Judge labels rape of Melbourne intruder 'cruel and barbaric'

Judge labels rape of Melbourne intruder 'cruel and barbaric'

Tue, Jun 13

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

US cop who shot 11-year-old boy suspended without pay

US cop who shot 11-year-old boy suspended without pay

22 mins ago

Weapons expert in Rust, Baldwin case was hungover - prosecutors

Weapons expert in Rust, Baldwin case was hungover - prosecutors

37 mins ago

Lotto Powerball's $20m draw rolls over

Lotto Powerball's $20m draw rolls over

43 mins ago

Air NZ’s longest-serving flight attendant retiring after 53 years

4:44

Air NZ’s longest-serving flight attendant retiring after 53 years

8:02pm

Migrant workers left jobless after paying thousands for visas

2:14

Migrant workers left jobless after paying thousands for visas

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6