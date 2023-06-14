Full video: Donald Trump speaks after appearing in court

Former US president Donald Trump is addressing media after pleading not guilty to 37 federal charges in court earlier today.

He is accused of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche told the magistrate judge today: "We are certainly entering a plea of not guilty."

The former president sat stone-faced during the proceedings at the federal courthouse in Miami, which lasted about five minutes.

During this time prosecutors told Judge Goodman Trump wasn't a flight risk. No travel conditions were set for his bail.