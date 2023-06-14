Sport
Associated Press

Kenya rewards runner with $57k, house for breaking world records

34 mins ago
Faith Kipyegon, of Kenya, crosses the finish line to win the women's 5000m.

Faith Kipyegon, of Kenya, crosses the finish line to win the women's 5000m. (Source: Associated Press)

Distance runner Faith Kipyegon was given NZ$57,000 and a house by Kenyan President William Ruto as a reward for breaking two world records in the space of a week.

Kipyegon, who met with Ruto at the president's office, said she would now fulfill a promise she had made to buy her father a new car.

The 29-year-old Kipyegon, a two-time Olympic champion in the 1500 metres, set a new 1500 world record in Florence, Italy on June 2 when she broke the eight-year-old mark set by Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia. Kipyegon became the first woman to go under 3 minutes, 50 seconds with her 3:49.11.

She broke the 5000 metres record last Saturday at the Paris Diamond League meet by clocking 14:05.20, winning that race ahead of former world record-holder Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia.

“Faith has made Kenya incredibly proud,” Ruto said.

“She stands as a shining model of consistency, discipline, hard work, as well as family. Faith is a great Kenyan woman — a mother, a wife and a world champion rolled into one.”

Ruto pledged that the Kenyan government will also give similar rewards to future world-record breakers.

SportAthleticsAfrica

SHARE ME

More Stories

US sprinter died from complications of childbirth - autopsy

US sprinter died from complications of childbirth - autopsy

Tori Bowie, who won three medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games for the United States, was found dead last month, aged 32.

24 mins ago

'Always evolving' - Walsh getting back to where he once was

'Always evolving' - Walsh getting back to where he once was

Finishing second to local-rival Jacko Gill over the summer might have suggested that Walsh wasn't at his best, however he doesn't believe that was the case.

Tue, May 16

Fresh talks underway to bring Osei-Nketia back for world champs

Fresh talks underway to bring Osei-Nketia back for world champs

Tue, Mar 28

1:41

Jake Robertson speaks on brother's drugs ban - 'Anger won't help me'

Jake Robertson speaks on brother's drugs ban - 'Anger won't help me'

Fri, Mar 24

Kiwi doper Zane Robertson breaks silence on 'really bad decisions'

Kiwi doper Zane Robertson breaks silence on 'really bad decisions'

Thu, Mar 23

2:14

NZ's sporting image 'tarnished' by doping scandal - Rod Dixon

NZ's sporting image 'tarnished' by doping scandal - Rod Dixon

Wed, Mar 22

1:01

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

John Campbell revisits Tairawahiti: We keep getting it wrong

3:17

John Campbell revisits Tairawahiti: We keep getting it wrong

9 mins ago

Several suspicious fires in Auckland overnight spark investigation

0:45

Several suspicious fires in Auckland overnight spark investigation

24 mins ago

US sprinter died from complications of childbirth - autopsy

US sprinter died from complications of childbirth - autopsy

33 mins ago

Former Trump press secretary offers take on indictment

9:26

Former Trump press secretary offers take on indictment

34 mins ago

Kenya rewards runner with $57k, house for breaking world records

Kenya rewards runner with $57k, house for breaking world records

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6