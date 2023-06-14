World
AAP

Hunt for QLD mum who discharged newborn from hospital continues

48 mins ago
Khloe Bornen, 18, who Queensland Police want to speak to after an amber alert was issued for a baby taken from Ipswich Hospital.

The search continues for a mother who discharged herself and her newborn baby from a Queensland hospital.

Two women were seen leaving with the baby from Ipswich Hospital on Monday in a white Suzuki, which has since been found.

Police issued an Amber Alert for 18-year-old Khloe Bornen, who police confirmed to be the child's mother.

"We are concerned about this child who is only a couple of days old," Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll told the ABC.

"We're looking for the mother and the child. We know that the mother just had the child in hospital and has literally just taken the child.

"Certainly, we know there's a little bit more about this behind the scenes, and the police will investigate that, but for now what we really need to do is find the mother and the child."

West Moreton Health chief executive Hannah Bloch denied initial reports the pair might have been taken by a third party.

"The mother discharged herself and her child soon after giving birth," Bloch said in a statement.

"This was an isolated incident and the health care provided to mother and baby is not in question."

Khloe Bornen is described as being Caucasian, about 165cm tall with brown hair.

