Entertainment
Associated Press

Everwood actor Treat Williams dies in motorcycle accident

4:43pm
Treat Williams.

Treat Williams. (Source: Getty)

Actor Treat Williams, whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series Everwood and the movie Hair, has died after a motorcycle crash in Vermont. He was 71.

A Honda SUV was turning left into a parking lot when it collided with Williams' motorcycle in the town of Dorset, according to a statement from Vermont State Police.

"Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead," according to the statement.

Williams was wearing a helmet, police said.

The SUV's driver received minor injuries and wasn't hospitalised. He had signaled the turn and wasn't immediately detained although the crash investigation continued, police said.

Williams, whose full name was Richard Treat Williams, lived in Manchester Center in southern Vermont, police said.

His agent, Barry McPherson, also confirmed the actor's death.

"I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented," McPherson told People magazine.

"He was an actor's actor," McPherson said. "Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of... Hollywood since the late 1970s."

The Connecticut-born Williams made his movie debut in 1975 as a police officer in the movie Deadly Hero and went on to appear in more than 120 TV and film roles, including the movies The Eagle Has Landed, Prince of the City and Once Upon a Time in America.

He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role as hippie leader George Berger in the 1979 movie version of the hit musical Hair.

He appeared in dozens of television shows but was perhaps best known for his starring role from 2002 to 2006 in Everwood as Dr Andrew Brown, a widowed brain surgeon from Manhattan who moves with his two children to the Colorado mountain town of that name.

Williams also had a recurring role as Lenny Ross on the TV show Blue Bloods.

Williams' stage appearances included Broadway shows, including Grease and Pirates of Penzance.

Colleagues and friends praised Williams as kind, generous and creative.

"Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man," actor Wendell Pierce tweeted. "In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP."

Justine Williams, a writer, director and producer, tweeted that Williams was "the best". Actor James Woods said, "I really loved him and am devastated that he's gone."

EntertainmentAccidentsMoviesTelevisionNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Katy Perry appeals trademark loss to Aussie designer

Katy Perry appeals trademark loss to Aussie designer

The court found the singer infringed fashion designer Katie Perry's trademark through goods sold during her 2014 Prism tour.

4:03pm

Singer Charlie Puth set to tour NZ for first time

Singer Charlie Puth set to tour NZ for first time

The We Don't Talk Anymore singer will bring his world tour to Aotearoa later this year.

2:33pm

1 dead after boat capsizes inside water tunnel cave in NY

1 dead after boat capsizes inside water tunnel cave in NY

9:58pm

Lil Wayne’s memory loss so bad he can’t remember songs

Lil Wayne’s memory loss so bad he can’t remember songs

Mon, Jun 12

Kelis responds to rumoured romance with Bill Murray

Kelis responds to rumoured romance with Bill Murray

Mon, Jun 12

Lady Gaga refusing to pay $800k dog theft reward

Lady Gaga refusing to pay $800k dog theft reward

Mon, Jun 12

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Boyfriend's charges dropped in 2005 NSW backpacker murder case

Boyfriend's charges dropped in 2005 NSW backpacker murder case

27 mins ago

Shots fired in Whakatāne as tensions surround Ōpōtiki tangi

2:38

Shots fired in Whakatāne as tensions surround Ōpōtiki tangi

42 mins ago

18-year-old trainee shoots 2 dead on Japanese army base

18-year-old trainee shoots 2 dead on Japanese army base

5:43pm

11 arrested after months-long Mongrel Mob investigation

11 arrested after months-long Mongrel Mob investigation

5:22pm

Pair allegedly defrauded Oranga Tamariki of over $2m

Pair allegedly defrauded Oranga Tamariki of over $2m

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6