'Disgusting' - Councillors berated over rates hikes

The New Plymouth District Council has pushed ahead with an average rates rise of 12.4%, despite being faced with an - at times - hostile Civic Centre crowd.

They were fired up by revelations that 39% of property owners could actually face a rates hike of between 15 and 30%, and almost 2000 others an increase between 30 and 50%.

A subdued mayor Neil Holdom opened proceedings by saying the twin forces of inflation and rapidly rising property prices had conspired to lead to the rates hike.

He said the council faced a simple choice.

"Do we cut the rates increases? Do we cut investments in our infrastructure? Do we cut services to our people as past councils have done and leave that to the next generation?

"Or do we take the politically hard decision and increase taxes sufficiently to meet our obligations to the next generation?"

He had few supporters amongst those giving deputations.

Mayor Neil Holdom. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Business and Retail Association manager Michelle Brennan said the council needed to take a long hard look at itself.

"We fully support spending money on maintaining our infrastructure assets, however, please stop using that as a means for hiking rates without taking concrete steps to examine council expenditure with a fine-tooth comb."

Rowena Wood - a former candidate for Billy Te Kahika's New Zealand Public Party - praised councillor Max Brough for bringing the rates hikes to public attention.

"When someone breaks rank like this you can bet your bottom-dollar that it took him an almost superhuman strength to do it. That is what real courage looks like and it's the sort of courage you rarely see."

It would not be the last time voices would be raised.

Heather Pantin-Lewis burst out of the public gallery to condemn the councillors.

Pensioner Heather Pantin-Lewis told councillors the rates rises were unaffordable. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

"It's illegal. You can't give us three days' notice and then tell us it's going through. It's illegal and I'm not paying any more rates until you stand up and represent the people who put you here.

"You claw this money out of us just so you can have six-figure salaries and it's disgusting. It's disgusting."

The pensioner, who was already receiving rates relief, had support at the council table with four councillors voting against the rates rise, while councillor Sam Bennett stormed out of the chamber with her.

After the meeting, Brough cut a dejected figure.

"There's a lot of people here that are going to get affected by this. Whatever the reasons, whatever the trail of excuses is that's put us here, it's not good enough."

'Does come with pain'

Holdom admitted it was a tough decision.

"Local government is about dealing with really difficult concepts, but this group of people that I work with don't want to kick the can down the road and we're not going to pass those costs onto our kids and future generations.

"And that does come with pain on particularly those of fixed incomes and low income households."

Holdom said the council would continue to look for efficiencies, examine its rating system and pressure central government to better fund territorial authorities.

He said for those struggling to make ends meet there was rates relief available.

By Robin Martin of rnz.co.nz