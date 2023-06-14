Breakers pick up 'influential' teen giant from Lithuania

The New Zealand Breakers have recruited a player who head coach Mody Maor believes will be the most influential NBL Next Star the league has seen.

Mantas Rubstavicius is a 200.6cm (6'7") guard who already has experience at a high level after competing in the Euro Cup.

The Lithuanian announced himself to the basketball world in the European Under 20 championships last year, where he topped the competition in scoring and led his country to the final.

He averaged 19.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists a game.

Maor says Rubstavicius' positioning of 54 in ESPN's Mock 2024 draft is misleading, and the Breakers have secured the best Next Star available on the open market.

He bases this on the fact that the Lithuanian is 21 years old, a similar age to former Breakers shooting guard Hugo Besson who was picked up by the Indian Pacers in last year's NBA Draft.

Playing for the Breakers two seasons ago, Besson proved from the outset he had the skill and ability to instantly change the course of a game.

"Mantas has been playing against adults, which is not normally the case when you get an 18-year-old," says Maor.

"It means he will adjust to the NBL faster, allow him to showcase his talents earlier, and help us win."

Mody Maor (Source: Photosport)

"Out of all the potential Next Stars who are available this year, Mantas is the one player who cares about winning more than anything else."

Rubštavičius has already appeared for the Lithuania senior national team, scoring 12 points in 16 minutes against Hungary in World Cup qualifying.

I can't wait to play for the New Zealand Breakers next season," says Rubstavicius from his home in Lithuania.

"I know that the Next Stars program has helped a number of young talents. Many players from this program went on to the NBA after successful seasons."

"Personally, I am coming to the NBL to learn, improve and help my team be successful as a group."

Rubstavicius is expected to arrive in New Zealand in two months' time.

He is the eighth player confirmed on Mody Maor's roster for NBL24 joining Tom Abercrombie, Will McDowell-White, Izayah Le'afa, Cam Gliddon, Dan Fotu, Tom Vodanovich and Mangok Mathiang.

There are 11 players in an NBL roster, with each team allowed a maximum of three imports.

However, an NBL Next Star has a special exemption meaning the Breakers will have 12 rostered players for NBL24.

