World
Associated Press

At least 103 wedding guests dead after boat capsizes in Nigeria

2:05pm
Niger River.

Niger River. (Source: istock.com)

A boat returning from a wedding capsized in northern Nigeria, killing at least 103 people, including children.

Residents and police were still searching for dozens of people who were on the overcrowded boat that capsized early on Monday (local time) on the Niger River in the Pategi district of Kwara state, which is 160km from Ilorin, the state capital, according to police spokesman Okasanmi Ajayi. He said 100 people had been rescued so far.

Most of those who drowned were relatives from several villages who attended the wedding together and partied late into the night, according to Abdul Gana Lukpada, a local chief. They arrived at the ceremony on motorcycles but had to leave on the locally made boat after a downpour flooded the road, he said.

"The boat was overloaded and close to 300 persons were in it. While they were coming, the boat hit a big log inside the water and split into two," Lukpada said.

The wedding was held in the village of Egboti in the neighbouring Niger state, said Usman Ibrahim, a resident. Because the accident happened at 3am, it was hours before many people knew what had happened, he said.

As the passengers drowned, villagers nearby rushed to the scene and managed to rescue about 50 at first, Lukpada said, describing early efforts to rescue the passengers as slow and "very difficult".

As of Tuesday afternoon, officials and locals were still searching for more bodies in the river, which is one of Nigeria's largest. Police spokesman Ajayi said the rescue operation would continue through the night until Wednesday.

Locals said it was the deadliest boat accident they had seen in many years.

By Tuesday evening, all the bodies recovered so far had been buried, most near the river, in accordance with local customs, Lukpada said.

Kwara Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq's office issued a statement expressing sadness for the families of those killed and saying that he "continues to monitor the rescue efforts already mounted since Monday night in search of possible survivors".

Boat accidents are common in many remote communities across Nigeria, where locally made vessels are commonly used for transport. Most accidents are attributed to overloading and the use of poorly maintained boats.

WorldAfrica

SHARE ME

More Stories

Egypt boat fire: Three British tourists dead, tour operator says

Egypt boat fire: Three British tourists dead, tour operator says

Egyptian authorities said the three went missing when a medium-sized scuba vessel named Hurricane went up in flames.

Tue, Jun 13

0:23

Three British tourists missing after boat catches fire off Egypt

Three British tourists missing after boat catches fire off Egypt

The tourists were visiting a popular scuba diving spot in the Red Sea when their boat went up in flames.

Mon, Jun 12

0:23

8 dead in South Africa shooting at men's hostel near Durban

8 dead in South Africa shooting at men's hostel near Durban

Mon, Jun 5

As anti-gay sentiment grows, more LGBTQ+ people seek to flee Uganda

As anti-gay sentiment grows, more LGBTQ+ people seek to flee Uganda

Sun, Jun 4

13 family members die after eating toxic porridge in Namibia

13 family members die after eating toxic porridge in Namibia

Thu, Jun 1

Uganda signs new anti-gay law with death penalty in some cases

Uganda signs new anti-gay law with death penalty in some cases

Tue, May 30

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Katy Perry appeals trademark loss to Aussie designer

Katy Perry appeals trademark loss to Aussie designer

28 mins ago

Charges dismissed against US man imprisoned over 1994 baby killing

Charges dismissed against US man imprisoned over 1994 baby killing

30 mins ago

Party in Vegas as Golden Knights beat Panthers to Stanley Cup

Party in Vegas as Golden Knights beat Panthers to Stanley Cup

45 mins ago

All state highways reopened in East Coast, Hawke’s Bay after cyclone

All state highways reopened in East Coast, Hawke’s Bay after cyclone

48 mins ago

Ioane on Blues' semifinal hopes - 'we've got the team and the belief'

Ioane on Blues' semifinal hopes - 'we've got the team and the belief'

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6