World
1News

18-year-old trainee shoots 2 dead on Japanese army base

42 mins ago
Japanese Self Defence Force members gather near a facility in a base firing range, following a deadly shooting in Gifu, central Japan.

Japanese Self Defence Force members gather near a facility in a base firing range, following a deadly shooting in Gifu, central Japan. (Source: Associated Press)

An 18-year-old army trainee shot three fellow soldiers at a firing range on a Japanese army base today, killing two of them, officials said.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at the scene in Gifu prefecture in central Japan, police said.

The suspect fired a rifle at other soldiers during a shooting exercise at the Hino Kihon firing range, police said.

Among the three wounded is a 25-year-old soldier, police said.

The Ground Self Defence Force, Japan's army, confirmed that two of those wounded were later pronounced dead at a hospital.

A number of other people were believed to be participating in the training when the shooting occurred, but details are still under investigation, an army official said on condition of anonymity, citing protocol.

The Ground Self Defence Force's base firing range in Gifu.

The Ground Self Defence Force's base firing range in Gifu. (Source: Associated Press)

Japan has been known for its safety, with strict gun control laws, but high-profile violence has occurred in recent years, including shootings and random knifings on subways and arson attacks, and there is growing concern about homemade guns and explosives.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was almost hit by a pipe bomb thrown by a suspect at an election campaign venue in April.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated in July 2022 by an attacker using a handmade gun.

Last month, a man was arrested after he allegedly shot two police officers to death after killing two women with a knife in Nagano prefecture.

WorldAsiaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Boyfriend's charges dropped in 2005 NSW backpacker murder case

Boyfriend's charges dropped in 2005 NSW backpacker murder case

Simone Strobel's body was found at a sportsground on the NSW northern rivers region in February 2005.

7 mins ago

Charges dismissed against US man imprisoned over 1994 baby killing

Charges dismissed against US man imprisoned over 1994 baby killing

Adam Carmon served 28 years in prison for a 1994 shooting that killed a baby, paralysed her grandmother and shocked a community, but was found to have been wrongly convicted.

3:48pm

Missing Queensland mother and newborn found

Missing Queensland mother and newborn found

2:30pm

Former Trump press secretary offers take on indictment

Former Trump press secretary offers take on indictment

9:53am

9:26

Trump pleads not guilty to 37 charges at historic court appearance

Trump pleads not guilty to 37 charges at historic court appearance

8:38am

0:49

Two victims of fatal Nottingham stabbings were college students

Two victims of fatal Nottingham stabbings were college students

7:10am

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Boyfriend's charges dropped in 2005 NSW backpacker murder case

Boyfriend's charges dropped in 2005 NSW backpacker murder case

27 mins ago

Shots fired in Whakatāne as tensions surround Ōpōtiki tangi

2:38

Shots fired in Whakatāne as tensions surround Ōpōtiki tangi

42 mins ago

18-year-old trainee shoots 2 dead on Japanese army base

18-year-old trainee shoots 2 dead on Japanese army base

5:43pm

11 arrested after months-long Mongrel Mob investigation

11 arrested after months-long Mongrel Mob investigation

5:22pm

Pair allegedly defrauded Oranga Tamariki of over $2m

Pair allegedly defrauded Oranga Tamariki of over $2m

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6