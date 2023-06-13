Victims of NSW bus crash identified as communities mourn

The small NSW community of Singleton is grieving after it was revealed seven of the 10 wedding guests killed in one of Australia's worst bus crashes hail from the Hunter Valley town.

Tragedy struck on Sunday as a bus returning guests from a wedding reception at Wandin Estate Winery in Lovedale to Singleton lost control and overturned at about 11.30pm.

Singleton Mayor Sue Moore says her close-knit community is struggling to come to terms with the extent of the loss after enduring previous tragedies during bushfires and floods.

"This is a whole different level, of course, with seven lives lost," she told ABC TV today.

The small size of the Singleton community meant locals were likely to have a connection to victims, Moore said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims include Singleton mother Nadene McBride and her daughter Kyah McBride, with Nadene's husband Graham 'Banger' McBride being treated in hospital.

Singleton mother Nadene McBride and her daughter Kyah McBride. (Source: Sydney Women’s AFL Masters)

A Facebook post on the Sydney Women's AFL Masters page said their community was "shocked and saddened" by their deaths.

"Our thoughts and sympathy extend to all the friends, families and team mates of Nads and Kyah and the Singleton football community," it said.

Singleton man Kane Symons also died in the crash and his former Tasmanian Carlton Park Surf Life Saving Club paid tribute to him.

Kane Symons. (Source: Nine)

"Kane, otherwise known as 'Superman' was an amazing athlete who competed at the highest level," Christine Gaby from the club wrote on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But more than that, he was a leader, a great bloke and a mate to many. We adored him and he will be truly missed."

Singleton husband and wife Andrew and Lynan Scott also died in the crash, leaving behind two young children.

Andrew and Lynan Scott. (Source: Nine)

Redland-Victoria Point Sharks Football Club paid tribute to the couple on social media.

"The football community is mourning the loss of former player Andrew Scott and wife Lynan who passed away in the Hunter Valley this week," the club wrote.

"Chisel, as he was known, played for the Bombers in 2014 alongside his brother Luke ... was a longtime player at QAFL level with Mt Gravatt where he was part of the Vultures' 2007 Premiership team.

"He was a terrific member of our community both on and off the field and was characterised by his big heart and willingness to help anyone."

ADVERTISEMENT

Singleton doctor Rebecca Mullen is also among the victims, with her LinkedIn profile saying she graduated from the University of Newcastle before working for the Hunter New England Local Health District.

Rebecca Mullen. (Source: Nine)

Tori Cowburn, also from Singleton, died in the crash alongside Melbourne man Darcy Bulman, Queensland man Angus Craig and Zach Bray from Byron Bay.

Tori Cowburn. (Source: Nine)

Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal said his community was in shock but would support their neighbours in Singleton.

Zach Bray. (Source: Nine)

ADVERTISEMENT

The owners of local hotels had begun offering accommodation to the families of the victims, with many needing extended stays in the area.

Community crisis centres have been opened in Branxton, Singleton and Cessnock which will remain open through to Friday.

Angus Craig. (Source: Nine)

NSW Premier Chris Minns praised frontline workers and said the close Hunter community would face difficulties processing their grief in the coming weeks.

Bus driver Brett Button faces 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and a backup charge alleging negligence, and was granted bail in Cessnock Local Court today.