World
AAP

Desperate search after women snatch newborn baby from QLD hospital

23 mins ago
Baby (file photo).

Baby (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

A search is underway to find a newborn baby taken from a Queensland hospital and believed to be at significant risk.

The one-day-old baby girl was taken from Ipswich Hospital yesterday, Queensland Police said.

Two women were seen taking the baby and putting her into a white Suzuki Liana.

The car was last seen leaving Charlotte St in Basin Pocket at 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Investigators don't believe the kidnap was random.

"It wasn't just random strangers who walked into the hospital to take a baby," a Queensland Police spokeswoman told AAP.

An amber alert has been issued.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

JPMorgan settles with Epstein sex trafficking victims for $470m

JPMorgan settles with Epstein sex trafficking victims for $470m

"We all now understand that Epstein’s behaviour was monstrous, and we believe this settlement is in the best interest of all parties," the bank said today.

13 mins ago

Melbourne woman wanted to leave partner before 2007 murder

Melbourne woman wanted to leave partner before 2007 murder

Joanne Howell gave her partner four weeks to leave her home and her life. But he didn't want to, and is alleged to have killed her instead.

47 mins ago

Judge labels rape of Melbourne intruder 'cruel and barbaric'

Judge labels rape of Melbourne intruder 'cruel and barbaric'

5:51pm

Watch: Driver in deadly NSW wedding bus crash leaves court

Watch: Driver in deadly NSW wedding bus crash leaves court

4:23pm

0:19

Victims of NSW bus crash identified as communities mourn

Victims of NSW bus crash identified as communities mourn

3:33pm

2:10

Austrian woman in custody after reportedly torturing son, 12

Austrian woman in custody after reportedly torturing son, 12

11:13am

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

JPMorgan settles with Epstein sex trafficking victims for $470m

JPMorgan settles with Epstein sex trafficking victims for $470m

23 mins ago

Desperate search after women snatch newborn baby from QLD hospital

Desperate search after women snatch newborn baby from QLD hospital

31 mins ago

Flight attendant weight limits see outcry against Chinese airline

Flight attendant weight limits see outcry against Chinese airline

46 mins ago

Regular drug checking clinics now open in 3 NZ cities

2:18

Regular drug checking clinics now open in 3 NZ cities

47 mins ago

Melbourne woman wanted to leave partner before 2007 murder

Melbourne woman wanted to leave partner before 2007 murder

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6