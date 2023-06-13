World
1News

Search continues for dog who aided in Amazon plane crash rescue

3:12pm
The search continues in the Amazon jungle for Wilson, a Colombian army rescue dog.

A search is still underway for a Colombian army rescue dog that helped to find four children missing for 40 days in the Amazon jungle.

Wilson, a Belgian Shepherd, disappeared during the search after finding several clues that indicated the children's survival.

The children told officials that they spent some time with the dog, but that it then went missing.

Colombian soldiers found the children alive on Saturday, having survived on cassava flour and rainforest fruits after their plane crashed — killing three adults.

Many pet-owners are posting pictures of their animals with messages of support for Wilson hanging around their necks.

The Colombian army's military engineers have tweeted a picture of Wilson as a puppy. Translated, the tweet reads: "Wilson was born, raised and trained with us. The operation is not over! Our soldiers continue the search day and night to find our four-legged hero."

Central and South America

