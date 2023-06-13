RNZ presenter Karyn Hay resigns after long absence

RNZ Nights presenter Karyn Hay has resigned.

"Hay has decided after more than 15 years of working full time in the evenings, and four of those years at RNZ on Lately and more recently Nights with Karyn Hay, to ... concentrate on her writing projects," RNZ spokesman John Barr said in a statement.

"RNZ wishes her the best for her future."

She has been on leave from RNZ since February.

Hay is best known for hosting the ground-breaking television music show Radio With Pictures.

She began her working life as a Radio New Zealand cadet and has been an award-winning copywriter, a radio announcer both in New Zealand and abroad, a television front person, newspaper columnist, novelist and general manager of radio station Kiwi FM.

Hay was also made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) in the 2020 New Year Honours.

