Entertainment

rnz.co.nz

RNZ presenter Karyn Hay resigns after long absence

5:09pm
Karyn Hay.

Karyn Hay. (Source: RNZ / Jeff McEwan and Krista Barnaby)

RNZ Nights presenter Karyn Hay has resigned.

"Hay has decided after more than 15 years of working full time in the evenings, and four of those years at RNZ on Lately and more recently Nights with Karyn Hay, to ... concentrate on her writing projects," RNZ spokesman John Barr said in a statement.

"RNZ wishes her the best for her future."

She has been on leave from RNZ since February.

Hay is best known for hosting the ground-breaking television music show Radio With Pictures.

She began her working life as a Radio New Zealand cadet and has been an award-winning copywriter, a radio announcer both in New Zealand and abroad, a television front person, newspaper columnist, novelist and general manager of radio station Kiwi FM.

Hay was also made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) in the 2020 New Year Honours.

rnz.co.nz

EntertainmentMedia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Art and Matilda Green expecting their third child

Art and Matilda Green expecting their third child

The couple, who met on the Bachelor in 2015, revealed the news on Matilda's podcast Untidy.

Wed, Jun 7

Phillip Schofield: 'I'm not a groomer'

Phillip Schofield: 'I'm not a groomer'

The former TV host says he's "broken and ashamed" amid revelations of an affair with a much younger colleague.

Fri, Jun 2

Phillip Schofield's former young lover having a 'tough time'

Phillip Schofield's former young lover having a 'tough time'

Thu, Jun 1

Revealed: The ads Kiwis complained about most in 2022

Revealed: The ads Kiwis complained about most in 2022

Wed, May 31

Watch: Jason Momoa graces red carpet in Auckland at Fast X premiere 

Watch: Jason Momoa graces red carpet in Auckland at Fast X premiere 

Sat, May 13

2:20

Rachel Hunter announces birth of first grandchild

Rachel Hunter announces birth of first grandchild

Sat, May 13

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Elon Musk backs Unabomber's anti-tech manifesto

Elon Musk backs Unabomber's anti-tech manifesto

44 mins ago

Custody battle for kids that survived 40 days in the Amazon

1:45

Custody battle for kids that survived 40 days in the Amazon

5:51pm

Judge labels rape of Melbourne intruder 'cruel and barbaric'

Judge labels rape of Melbourne intruder 'cruel and barbaric'

5:28pm

Ex-Gloriavale dairy farm manager sentenced after beating 2 boys

Ex-Gloriavale dairy farm manager sentenced after beating 2 boys

5:28pm

Gore Council refuses petition calling for chief exec to resign

2:25

Gore Council refuses petition calling for chief exec to resign

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6