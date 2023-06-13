Politics

rnz.co.nz

National MP apologises for calling Tinetti a 'good girl'

9:50am
Education Minister Jan Tinetti at the Privileges Committee hearing.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti at the Privileges Committee hearing. (Source: 1News)

Senior National MP Michael Woodhouse has apologised for calling the education minister a "good girl" during a Privileges Committee hearing.

Jan Tinetti appeared before the committee, which is investigating whether she deliberately misled Parliament, for questioning last Thursday.

At the start of the meeting, Tinetti asked to deliver a statement in which she expressed regret for taking too long to correct an inaccurate statement in Parliament.

About a minute into her prepared remarks, Tinetti was interrupted by the committee's chairperson, David Parker, who asked her to speak up.

Tinetti — a former principal — agreed and said, "I'll use my teacher voice".

Woodhouse, who is a member of the committee, replied "good girl".

The comment could not be heard from the public gallery, but was picked up by the microphone in front of him.

Tinetti heard the remark at the time and told RNZ: "It was disappointing, but I was focused on the substantive matter at hand."

In a statement to RNZ, Woodhouse said he did not mean for the comment to be sexist or derogatory.

"I apologise for any offence caused," Woodhouse said.

By Katie Scotcher of rnz.co.nz

New Zealand

