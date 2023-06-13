World
AAP

Judge labels rape of Melbourne intruder 'cruel and barbaric'

5:51pm
Klay Holland.

Klay Holland. (Source: Victoria Police)

The rape of a man who broke into a Melbourne home has been described by a judge as cruel and barbaric.

The victim, Shane Cox, had broken into a unit in Melton, in Melbourne's west, in March 2021 armed with a knife and wearing a mask.

He had asked for money and drugs and was allegedly linked to others who had gone to the house to stand over a resident.

Cox, 36, was overpowered by Klay Holland, who was a guest at the home.

Holland had asked him to leave and called police, but Mr Cox was allegedly unwilling to comply.

Cox was beaten with a baseball bat and was incapacitated on the floor, where Holland then raped him.

Justice Christopher Beale described the incident as degrading and humiliating during a pre-sentence hearing on Tuesday.

Cox died at the scene.

A jury convicted Holland of one charge of rape, but he was found not guilty of manslaughter.

Alex Patton, for Holland, said he couldn't sensibly take issue with that description, but suggested a distinction should be drawn between someone who sets out to commit a rape, and one that was "entirely responsive to the circumstances".

He said the judge had to consider Holland's cognitive abilities, intellectual disabilities and his compromised mental health, which led to longstanding issues with irritability and impulsivity.

But Justice Beale doubled down.

"Words like cruel and barbaric are apt," he said in the Supreme Court.

"It's a violent sexual offence - it's committed to punish, (for) revenge."

Patton argued the crime was at the lower end of the spectrum and said Holland had done everything he was able to, at the time, to resolve the issue of Mr Cox being in the home, including calling police and asking Mr Cox to leave.

It was in the context of compromised reasoning and problem-solving skills that his client had lashed out, he said.

The court heard Holland had expressed some sympathy for what Mr Cox went through and what his family had been put through, but Justice Beale noted there was no remorse.

Cox's sister and partner both described losing a man who had been their protector.

Holland will be sentenced at a later date.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Watch: Driver in deadly NSW wedding bus crash leaves court

Watch: Driver in deadly NSW wedding bus crash leaves court

Brett Andrew Button was silent in court, with survivors giving evidence of his unsafe behaviour and call to "fasten your seatbelts" moments before the crash.

4:23pm

0:19

Victims of NSW bus crash identified as communities mourn

Victims of NSW bus crash identified as communities mourn

A mother and daughter, talented AFL footballers and a couple with two young children were among those who tragically died.

3:33pm

2:10

Austrian woman in custody after reportedly torturing son, 12

Austrian woman in custody after reportedly torturing son, 12

11:13am

Driver charged with dangerous driving over NSW wedding bus crash

Driver charged with dangerous driving over NSW wedding bus crash

7:48pm

4:24

Driver arrested over NSW wedding bus crash that left 10 dead

Driver arrested over NSW wedding bus crash that left 10 dead

Mon, Jun 12

4:24

WA police officer dies after being hit by car during an arrest

WA police officer dies after being hit by car during an arrest

Mon, Jun 12

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Elon Musk backs Unabomber's anti-tech manifesto

Elon Musk backs Unabomber's anti-tech manifesto

42 mins ago

Custody battle for kids that survived 40 days in the Amazon

1:45

Custody battle for kids that survived 40 days in the Amazon

5:51pm

Judge labels rape of Melbourne intruder 'cruel and barbaric'

Judge labels rape of Melbourne intruder 'cruel and barbaric'

5:28pm

Ex-Gloriavale dairy farm manager sentenced after beating 2 boys

Ex-Gloriavale dairy farm manager sentenced after beating 2 boys

5:28pm

Gore Council refuses petition calling for chief exec to resign

2:25

Gore Council refuses petition calling for chief exec to resign

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6