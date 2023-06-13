Elon Musk backs Unabomber's anti-tech manifesto

Elon Musk says that the Unabomber's notorious manifesto warning about the dangers of technology "might not be wrong".

The Twitter owner's comments come after domestic terrorist Ted Kaczynski died by suicide in his prison cell at the age of 81 after nearly three decades behind bars.

Author Ashley St. Clair tweeted a quote from Kaczynski's manifesto alongside an article about his death. In reply, Musk tweeted "He might not be wrong".

He might not be wrong — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2023

Harvard-educated Kaczynski was a mathematics prodigy, but abandoned his academic career in 1969 to pursue a primitive lifestyle. In 1978, he launched a 17-year anti-tech attack, mailing 16 homemade bombs to those he believed were destroying the environment through technological advancement.

By 1995, he had murdered three people and injured 23 more, becoming America's most prolific bomber.

Entitled Industrial Society and its Future, Kaczynski's 35,000 word manifesto claimed that the Industrial Revolution began a harmful process of natural destruction brought about by technology.

Despite Musk's company Neuralink gaining approval to begin human trials for brain implants, he has joined some of the biggest names in the tech industry in calling for caution in AI development.

The multi-billionaire signed an open letter with 1,000 other tech leaders proposing a six-month pause on the "dangerous race" to develop AI to allow for more risk assessment.

He has also vowed to land astronauts on Mars within the next five to 10 years with SpaceX's Starship — the largest and most powerful rocket ever built.