British man detained after climbing Seoul skyscraper

A British man was detained after climbing more than half way up the world's fifth-tallest skyscraper in Seoul with only his bare hands.

More than 90 emergency, police and other personnel were dispatched to the 123-storey, 555m tall Lotte World Tower, after the man was spotted scaling the building yesterday, the Seoul fire agency said in a statement.

The man, in his 20s, reached the 72nd floor, which is about 310m high, before officials took him to a gondola lift and moved him inside the building, the statement said.

South Korean media identified the man as free climber George King-Thompson.

The reports said he was carrying a parachute and told police that he wanted to BASE-jump from the top of the building.

Fire and police authorities didn't immediately confirm the man's name or his motive.

King-Thompson was arrested in 2019 after scaling the Shard in London — the UK's tallest skyscraper at 310m — after the owners of the building pressed charges against him for trespassing. He was sentenced to six months in prison and served three.

In 2021, he climbed the 36-storey Stratosphere Tower, a residential block in east London's Stratford neighbourhood and reached the top in less than half an hour.

He said he picked the building because he was shocked by the flash floods that recently hit the area and wanted to raise awareness to the seriousness of climate change.

Police confirmed they took custody of the man but didn't provide further details.