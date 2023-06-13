World
Associated Press

British man detained after climbing Seoul skyscraper

37 mins ago
This photo provided by the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Management Headquarters, shows an unidentified British man climbing Lotte World Tower, the tallest skyscraper in the country, in Seoul, South Korea.

This photo provided by the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Management Headquarters, shows an unidentified British man climbing Lotte World Tower, the tallest skyscraper in the country, in Seoul, South Korea. (Source: Associated Press)

A British man was detained after climbing more than half way up the world's fifth-tallest skyscraper in Seoul with only his bare hands.

More than 90 emergency, police and other personnel were dispatched to the 123-storey, 555m tall Lotte World Tower, after the man was spotted scaling the building yesterday, the Seoul fire agency said in a statement.

The man, in his 20s, reached the 72nd floor, which is about 310m high, before officials took him to a gondola lift and moved him inside the building, the statement said.

South Korean media identified the man as free climber George King-Thompson.

The reports said he was carrying a parachute and told police that he wanted to BASE-jump from the top of the building.

Fire and police authorities didn't immediately confirm the man's name or his motive.

King-Thompson was arrested in 2019 after scaling the Shard in London — the UK's tallest skyscraper at 310m — after the owners of the building pressed charges against him for trespassing. He was sentenced to six months in prison and served three.

In 2021, he climbed the 36-storey Stratosphere Tower, a residential block in east London's Stratford neighbourhood and reached the top in less than half an hour.

He said he picked the building because he was shocked by the flash floods that recently hit the area and wanted to raise awareness to the seriousness of climate change.

Police confirmed they took custody of the man but didn't provide further details.

WorldAsia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Philippines volcano spews lava, putting thousands on alert

Philippines volcano spews lava, putting thousands on alert

More than 12,600 people have left the mostly poor farming communities within a 6km radius of Mayon Volcano’s crater in mandatory evacuations.

5:45pm

US confirms China has had spy base in Cuba since at least 2019

US confirms China has had spy base in Cuba since at least 2019

An anonymous US official made the claim, however the White House and Cuban officials have called a report on the spy base inaccurate.

Sun, Jun 11

Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano spews ash, lava in new eruption

Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano spews ash, lava in new eruption

Sun, Jun 11

Hong Kong police arrest woman accused of killing 3 young daughters

Hong Kong police arrest woman accused of killing 3 young daughters

Tue, Jun 6

'I am haunted by it': Deadly India train crash survivors recount trauma

'I am haunted by it': Deadly India train crash survivors recount trauma

Mon, Jun 5

Signalling error cause of Indian train wreck that killed 275

Signalling error cause of Indian train wreck that killed 275

Mon, Jun 5

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

National MP apologises for calling Tinetti a 'good girl'

National MP apologises for calling Tinetti a 'good girl'

37 mins ago

British man detained after climbing Seoul skyscraper

British man detained after climbing Seoul skyscraper

8:47am

Zoo Miami plan 'second-to-none' habitat for Paora the kiwi

6:39

Zoo Miami plan 'second-to-none' habitat for Paora the kiwi

8:20am

Assault on girl, 12, outside McDonald's 'horrific, unacceptable' - PM

4:50

Assault on girl, 12, outside McDonald's 'horrific, unacceptable' - PM

7:27am

Egypt boat fire: Three British tourists dead, tour operator says

0:23

Egypt boat fire: Three British tourists dead, tour operator says

7:13am

Bay of Islands anchoring ban in place to fight caulerpa spread

Bay of Islands anchoring ban in place to fight caulerpa spread
1
2
3
4
5
6