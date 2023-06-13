World
Austrian woman in custody after reportedly torturing son, 12

11:13am
The woman is accused of punching her son, failing to have his injuries treated, shutting him in a dog box for hours, starving him and repeatedly pouring cold water on him.

A woman is in custody in Austria after reportedly abusing her 12-year-old son by shutting him in a dog crate, pouring cold water over him and leaving him exposed to freezing temperatures.

A police spokesman in Lower Austria province, Johann Baumschlager, confirmed that the 32-year-old woman is under investigation on suspicion of attempted murder among other offences, the Austria Press Agency reported.

The daily Kurier first reported on the case. A social worker reportedly alerted authorities on November 23 after the boy fell into a coma because his body temperature had dropped to 26.8C.

He was taken to a hospital, which filed a criminal complaint. The mother was then arrested.

The child's condition has since improved, and the police investigation is ongoing, Baumschlager said.

Authorities didn't specify where exactly the incident took place.

On May 22, Austria's Supreme Court of Justice rejected a complaint by the woman against being kept in investigative custody, APA reported. She is suspected of torturing her son from early September until November 22 last year by punching him, failing to have his injuries treated, shutting him in a dog box for hours, starving him and repeatedly pouring cold water on him, according to the court.

On some occasions in November, she is alleged to have poured water on the boy and then opened the windows of their apartment when the temperature outside was below freezing.

Prosecutors in Krems, west of Vienna, said that they are still awaiting several reports in the case and expect a decision on a possible indictment in the late summer.

