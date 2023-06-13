World
Aus child groomer pleads guilty but says it was all a joke

9:10pm
Winter was arrested last year following an investigation by Australian Border Force when he arrived at Melbourne International Airport from Vietnam (file image).

A child groomer arrested after a trip to Vietnam has pleaded guilty despite maintaining his sexual requests were a "joke" that he had no intention of fulfilling. 

Doncaster man John Francis Winter, 74, on Tuesday appeared in the County Court of Victoria. He pleaded guilty to a single charge of grooming a person to make it easier to engage in sexual activity with a child outside Australia. 

Winter was arrested last year following an investigation by Australian Border Force when he arrived at Melbourne International Airport from Vietnam. 

His baggage and electronic devices were examined, with Border Force officers locating messages between the man and a facilitator outside Australia, about hiring young children for sexual activity.

His home was also searched.

Prosecutor Christina Hill told the court, in subsequent police interviews, Winter agreed he had sent messages to a woman called Eva, who he had met on Cupid Vietnam, discussing sex with children under the age of 18. 

But he was "just joking" and "was just seeing how far it would go".

In one exchange, he attempted to procure sex with a 12-year-old. 

Judge Andrew Tinney raised concerns that a psychologist report prepared for the court clearly stated that Winter denied he had done anything wrong as recently as April 2023, despite his guilty plea. 

The report, prepared by Jeffrey Cummins, stated that Winter had maintained his innocence, but due to legal advice that a trial would be costly - had pleaded guilty.

"Based on that, there is no contrition in his plea," Judge Tinney said.

Winter's lawyer Dermot Connors conceded that Winter didn't initially have a proper appreciation as to the seriousness of his offences.

"But there has been growing awareness," Connors told the court.

The maximum penalty for the offence is 15 years' imprisonment.

Connors argued his client should not receive a custodial sentence, based on exceptional circumstances including Winter's age and his unusual upbringing as well as his early guilty plea.

The hearing will continue on Tuesday afternoon.

