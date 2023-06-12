Football
Associated Press

Uruguay beats Italy 1-0 to win maiden U20 World Cup title

17 mins ago
Uruguay's Luciano Rodriguez, left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Italy.

Uruguay's Luciano Rodriguez, left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Italy. (Source: Associated Press)

Uruguay has beaten Italy 1-0 to win its first Under-20 World Cup title, ending a streak of four consecutive wins of European teams in the tournament.

Luciano Rodríguez scored the winning goal in the 86th minute in a header from close range, giving Uruguay a much deserved victory after a dominant performance against Italy.

More than 40,000 people, mostly cheering for Uruguay, attended the match at the Diego Maradona Stadium in Buenos Aires. FIFA President Gianni Infantino was also present.

Uruguay barely needed to count on its steady defence, which conceded only three goals in the tournament, all against England in the group stage.

The South American team had clear chances to open the scoring much earlier in a free kick taken by Rodríguez, two long distance shots by captain Fabricio Díaz and a header by Anderson Duarte that forced goalkeeper Sebastiano Desplanches to make one of the best saves of the tournament.

Italy's Cesare Casadei, the top tournament's top scorer with seven goals, had a disappointing performance in the final.

Neither Uruguay nor Italy was among the favourites when the U20 World Cup kicked off on May 20, but unlike Brazil, Argentina and England they faced less resistance from clubs about releasing players for the tournament.

It is not mandatory for clubs to allow their players to take part in international youth competitions.

Uruguay lost the final of the tournament in 1997 and 2013. Brazil was the last South American winner in 2011.

The title for the Celeste comes in the wake of Argentina's World Cup title in December, which also ended a sequence of wins of European teams.

Earlier, debutant Israel beat South Korea 3-1 to secure third place in the same stadium in La Plata.

Indonesia was initially scheduled to host the tournament, but the Muslim-majority country did not accept Israel’s participation. FIFA decided to hand the organization over to Argentina one month before kick-off.

FootballCentral and South America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to 'the eternal king' Pelé

Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to 'the eternal king' Pelé

The global icon elevated Brazil and his sport's status around the world.

December 30, 2022

5:45

Brazil's legendary footballer Pelé dies aged 82

Brazil's legendary footballer Pelé dies aged 82

The three-time World Cup winner was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

December 30, 2022

FIFA WC: Argentina's Martínez draws criticism for latest stunt

FIFA WC: Argentina's Martínez draws criticism for latest stunt

December 22, 2022

Shocking video shows Argentina fans jumping onto team bus

Shocking video shows Argentina fans jumping onto team bus

December 21, 2022

Argentina’s Martinez offers explanation for x-rated celebration

Argentina’s Martinez offers explanation for x-rated celebration

December 20, 2022

Brazil star unveils jaw-dropping tattoos of Neymar, Ronaldo, himself

Brazil star unveils jaw-dropping tattoos of Neymar, Ronaldo, himself

December 15, 2022

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Driver arrested over NSW wedding bus crash that left 10 dead

2:35

Driver arrested over NSW wedding bus crash that left 10 dead

15 mins ago

Family's warning after girl, 12, assaulted outside McDonald's

Family's warning after girl, 12, assaulted outside McDonald's

17 mins ago

Uruguay beats Italy 1-0 to win maiden U20 World Cup title

Uruguay beats Italy 1-0 to win maiden U20 World Cup title

11:37am

Section of busy highway collapses in US after tanker truck fire

0:31

Section of busy highway collapses in US after tanker truck fire

11:28am

Dirt bike rider dies 1 week after 'serious' Auckland crash

Dirt bike rider dies 1 week after 'serious' Auckland crash

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6