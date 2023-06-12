Section of busy highway collapses in US after tanker truck fire

An elevated section of Interstate 95 collapsed in Philadelphia after a tanker truck carrying flammable cargo caught fire, closing a heavily travelled segment of the US East Coast's main north-south highway indefinitely.

Transportation officials warned of extensive delays and street closures and urged drivers to avoid the area in the northeast corner of the city. Officials said the tanker contained a petroleum product that may have been hundreds of gallons of gasoline.

The fire was reported to be under control.

Video from the scene showed a massive concrete slab had fallen from I-95 onto the road below. There were no reports of injuries.

The northbound lanes of I-95 were gone, and the southbound lanes were "compromised" due to heat from the fire, said Derek Bowmer, battalion chief of the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Runoff from the fire or perhaps broken gas lines were causing explosions underground, he added.

Some kind of crash happened on a ramp underneath northbound I-95. The northbound section above the fire collapsed quickly, state Transportation Department spokesman Brad Rudolph said.

Firefighters standing near the collapsed part of I-95 in Philadelphia. (Source: Associated Press)

Mark Fusetti, a retired Philadelphia police sergeant, said he was driving south toward the city's airport when he noticed thick, black smoke rising over the highway. As he passed the fire, the road beneath began to "dip", creating a noticeable depression, he said.

He saw traffic in his rear-view mirror come to a halt. Soon after, the northbound lanes of the highway crumbled.

"It was crazy timing," Fusetti said. "For it to buckle and collapse that quickly, it's pretty remarkable."

There was no immediate time frame for reopening the highway, but officials would consider "a fill-in situation or a temporary structure" to accelerate the effort, he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending a team to investigate the fire and collapse.

Thousands of tons of steel and concrete were piled atop the site of the fire, and heavy construction equipment would be required to start to remove the debris, said Dominick Mireles, director of Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management.

The fire was strikingly similar to another blaze in Philadelphia in March 1996, when an illegal tire dump under I-95 caught fire, melting guard rails and buckling the pavement.