Scotland's former leader Nicola Sturgeon arrested in finance probe

6:28am
Nicola Sturgeon.

Nicola Sturgeon. (Source: Associated Press)

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who dominated politics in Scotland for almost a decade, was arrested overnight by police investigating the finances of the governing, pro-independence Scottish National Party.

Police Scotland said a 52-year-old woman was detained "as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party".

"The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives," the force said, without naming Sturgeon.

She was "released without charge pending further investigation" about six hours later, the force said.

British police do not identify suspects until they are charged.

A spokesperson for Sturgeon said the former first minister voluntarily attended an interview with police and would cooperate with the force's investigation.

Sturgeon said after her release that her arrest had been "both a shock and deeply distressing".

"Obviously, given the nature of this process, I cannot go into detail," she said in a statement on social media.

"However, I do wish to say this, and to do so in the strongest possible terms. Innocence is not just a presumption I am entitled to in law.

"I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing."

The SNP said the party had been "cooperating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so. However it is not appropriate to publicly address any issues while that investigation is ongoing".

Scottish police opened an investigation in 2021 into how more than £600,000 (NZ$1.2 million) designated for a Scottish independence campaign was spent.

Two former SNP officials, Colin Beattie, who was treasurer, and Peter Murrell, who was chief executive, were previously arrested and questioned as part of the investigation. Neither has been charged.

Murrell is Sturgeon's husband, and police searched the couple's home in Glasgow after his arrest in April.

Sturgeon unexpectedly resigned in February after eight years as Scottish National Party leader and first minister of Scotland's semi-autonomous government. She said then that she knew "in my head and in my heart" that it was the right time for her, her party and her country to make way for someone else.

The first female leader of Scotland's devolved government, Sturgeon led her party to dominance in Scottish politics and refashioned the SNP from a largely one-issue party into a dominant governing force with liberal social positions.

World

