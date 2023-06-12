Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Kelis responds to rumoured romance with Bill Murray

2:19pm
Kelis and Bill Murray at one of her shows in London, June 2023.

Kelis and Bill Murray at one of her shows in London, June 2023. (Source: Twitter/Childrenof Zeus)

Kelis is refusing to confirm or deny her rumoured romance with Bill Murray.

The Milkshake singer, 43, was last week reported to be dating Ghostbusters actor Bill, 72, after the actor was spotted at her shows in London, with The Sun reporting the pair have been “getting close for a while”.

Kelis was asked on her Instagram by a fan as she continues to holiday in Greece in the wake of the rumour: “Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?”

Breaking her silence for the first time since talk started she was with Bill, Kelis responded: “Lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all.”

Bill shares six sons with his ex-wives, and he and Kelis are said to have bonded over their separate “recent bereavements”.

An insider told The Sun: “Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

Kelis’ husband Mike Mora died in March 2022 following a battle with stomach cancer aged 37.

The couple had two children – son Shepherd, seven, and daughter Galilee, two, while Kelis has son Knight, 13, with her ex-husband Nas.

Bill lost his older brother Ed in 2020 and his second wife, Jennifer Butler, in 2021.

He has sons Caleb, 30, Jackson, 27, Cooper, 26, and Lincoln, 22, with Jennifer, along with Homer, 41, and Luke, 38, with first wife Margaret Kelly.

After Murray and Jennifer split in 2008, he was candid about enjoying life as a single man, telling Howard Stern in 2014: “It would be nice to go to some of these things and have a date… to have someone to bring along (to George Clooney’s wedding.)

“But there’s a lot that I am not doing that I need to do, (like) working on yourself or self-development or something… becoming more connected to myself.”

EntertainmentMusicMoviesNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Lady Gaga refusing to pay $800k dog theft reward

Lady Gaga refusing to pay $800k dog theft reward

The Bad Romance singer was sued by Jennifer McBride - who handed over the pop star's dogs two days after they were stolen from her dog walker.

11:12am

Johnny Depp has 'moved on' from Amber Heard dramas

Johnny Depp has 'moved on' from Amber Heard dramas

The ex couple were in the spotlight last year with their high-profile legal battle.

Sun, Jun 11

Amy Schumer urges celebrities to 'be real' about weight-loss

Amy Schumer urges celebrities to 'be real' about weight-loss

Sat, Jun 10

Kiwi artists release new track 10 years in the making

Kiwi artists release new track 10 years in the making

Sat, Jun 10

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin launches podcast under house arrest

Fake heiress Anna Sorokin launches podcast under house arrest

Sat, Jun 10

Jennifer Lawrence addresses flip-flops on red carpet

Jennifer Lawrence addresses flip-flops on red carpet

Fri, Jun 9

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

PM to open new Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway later this week

PM to open new Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway later this week

12 mins ago

Hipkins to lead trade delegation to China at end of the month

Hipkins to lead trade delegation to China at end of the month

24 mins ago

Complaints filed against masseur over 'inappropriate' massages

Complaints filed against masseur over 'inappropriate' massages

41 mins ago

Auckland Council reveals date for Muriwai's reopening

Auckland Council reveals date for Muriwai's reopening

57 mins ago

Full video: PM Chris Hipkins speaks after weekly Cabinet meeting

Full video: PM Chris Hipkins speaks after weekly Cabinet meeting

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6