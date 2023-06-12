New Zealand
Dog-loving elderly couple named as East Auckland crash victims

By Jane Nixon, Digital Reporter
4:54pm
The couple who died in a car crash in East Auckland nearly two weeks ago have today been named by police.

They were husband and wife David and Norris (also known as Jill) McArthur, aged 83 and 81.

The couple were killed following a crash on Botany Rd, at the corner of Golflands Dr, Botany Downs, at 2.52pm on May 31.

Jill died at the scene and David, who was the driver of the car, died in Middlemore Hospital on June 2 - multiple others were also injured in the crash.

The pair's dog, a beagle named Misty-Rose, also died in the crash, while their other dog, Rusty was taken to a nearby vet.

It's understood the vet bill for the terrier, who is now recovering, was taken care of by members of the Botany community and by those in the Auckland Beagle Club, which they were keenly involved in.

Locals posted tributes for the McArthurs on social media, remembering them as avid dog walkers.

"Every day, twice a day, rain or shine, they would be walking their two doggies," one said.

The accident has also been described as "tragic, heartbreaking and needless" by locals, some of whom witnessed the crash.

Police told 1News the investigation is ongoing and cannot release any further details over what led to the crash, which also involved a silver BMW.

Four separate roads were closed following the accident, which also affected many caregivers who were unable to collect their children directly from a local school on Golflands Drive.

