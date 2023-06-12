New Zealand
1News

Couple with a love for dogs and art remembered fondly after fatal crash

By Jane Nixon, Digital Reporter
7:10pm
David and Jill McArthur.

David and Jill McArthur. (Source: Supplied)

The couple who died in a car crash in East Auckland nearly two weeks ago have today been named by police.

They were husband and wife David and Norris (also known as Jill) McArthur, aged 83 and 81.

The couple were killed following a crash on Botany Rd, at the corner of Golflands Dr, Botany Downs, at 2.52pm on May 31.

Jill died at the scene and David, who was the driver of the car, died in Middlemore Hospital on June 2. Multiple others were also injured in the crash.

The pair's dog, a beagle named Misty-Rose, also died in the crash. Another dog, Ruskin, was taken to a nearby vet.

It's understood the vet bill for the terrier, who is now recovering, was taken care of by members of the Botany community and by those in the Auckland Beagle Club, which they were keenly involved in.

Auckland Beagle Club secretary Julie Murray said the couple were longstanding members of the club and often came to the club's monthly walks.

Beagle Club president Ray Linton-Brown attended the funeral on Friday.

Murray said she understood there was a beagle guard of honour to represent the couple’s love of their dogs.

"We consider the McArthurs very beloved and respected members of the club and they will be very much missed as part of our pack," she said.

"Beagles are very much a pack animal and that’s how we refer to ourselves as a club. We are a pack."

The pair were also accomplished artists and avid art lovers. Both had won awards in art competitions and some of the awards were on display at the funeral on Friday.

Locals posted tributes for the McArthurs on social media, remembering them as keen dog walkers.

"Every day, twice a day, rain or shine, they would be walking their two doggies," one said.

The accident has also been described as "tragic, heartbreaking and needless" by locals, some of whom witnessed the crash.

Police told 1News the investigation is ongoing and cannot release any further details over what led to the crash, which also involved a silver BMW.

Four separate roads were closed following the accident, which also affected many caregivers who were unable to collect their children directly from a local school on Golflands Dr.

New ZealandAccidentsAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Family battles Watercare over public sewer dumping in their back yard

Family battles Watercare over public sewer dumping in their back yard

An Auckland family says it's being asked to pay for other people's pollution, after wastewater surges from the public sewer blanketed their backyard in filth during floods.

7:40pm

9:20

Treasure trove of stolen tools uncovered in West Auckland

Treasure trove of stolen tools uncovered in West Auckland

Police recovered the stolen hardware tools and arrested two people.

5:10pm

Person referred to Youth Aid after girl, 12, assaulted outside McDonald's

Person referred to Youth Aid after girl, 12, assaulted outside McDonald's

4:49pm

PM to open new Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway later this week

PM to open new Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway later this week

3:48pm

Auckland Council reveals date for Muriwai's reopening

Auckland Council reveals date for Muriwai's reopening

3:11pm

Family's warning after girl, 12, assaulted outside McDonald's

Family's warning after girl, 12, assaulted outside McDonald's

12:22pm

Latest

Popular

30 mins ago

Kiwi company gives thoughts on unlimited annual leave trial

4:09

Kiwi company gives thoughts on unlimited annual leave trial

50 mins ago

'Predatory delay': Environmental group shuns Nats' ag policy

'Predatory delay': Environmental group shuns Nats' ag policy

8:21pm

National inquiry into historic treatment of Māori soldiers begins

3:09

National inquiry into historic treatment of Māori soldiers begins

7:48pm

Driver charged with dangerous driving over NSW wedding bus crash

4:24

Driver charged with dangerous driving over NSW wedding bus crash

7:40pm

Family battles Watercare over public sewer dumping in their back yard

9:20

Family battles Watercare over public sewer dumping in their back yard

7:28pm

Plumbing tips to prevent an overflow of wastewater

9:20

Plumbing tips to prevent an overflow of wastewater
1
2
3
4
5
6