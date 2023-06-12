Couple killed in Auckland crash named by police

The couple who died in a car crash in South-East Auckland nearly two weeks ago have today been named by police.

They were husband and wife David and Norris McArthur, aged 83 and 81.

The couple were killed following a crash on Botany Rd, at the corner of Golflands Dr, Botany Downs, on the afternoon of May 31.

Two dogs were also in the car at the time of the incident.

One of the dogs died at the scene, while the second was taken to a nearby vet clinic.

"Our thoughts are with their family at this difficult time," police said.

A police investigation into the crash continues.