Severe rain watch in place for Hawke's Bay, Gisborne

People in northern Hawke's Bay and southern Tairāwhiti are being urged to keep up to date with weather forecasts today, with a heavy rain watch in force for the region.

MetService reported a low hovering near Tairāwhiti and Gisborne was expected to bring bursts of rain over the day, with some heavier falls in Wairoa District and south of Gisborne City.

🟡🌧 A Heavy Rain Watch is now in place for the east of the #Wairoa District, and #Tairāwhiti, south of #Gisborne City until tonight: https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 https://t.co/ru4csnlYvH — MetService (@MetService) June 10, 2023

However, duty meteorologist Clare O'Connor said it was not certain whether the heaviest rain would happen directly over these areas or just offshore - so a heavy rain watch was in place.

"The heaviest rain may be offshore but we have seen some heavy falls also onshore.

"Mahia Peninsula had seven and a half millimetres of rain in one hour this morning about 7am. So there has been some heavy rain, we are expecting it all to ease this evening.

O'Connor said people were advised to monitor weather forecasts, in case further areas were added or upgraded.

