New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Severe rain watch in place for Hawke's Bay, Gisborne

1:40pm
A person holds an umbrella in the rain (file picture).

A person holds an umbrella in the rain (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

People in northern Hawke's Bay and southern Tairāwhiti are being urged to keep up to date with weather forecasts today, with a heavy rain watch in force for the region.

MetService reported a low hovering near Tairāwhiti and Gisborne was expected to bring bursts of rain over the day, with some heavier falls in Wairoa District and south of Gisborne City.

However, duty meteorologist Clare O'Connor said it was not certain whether the heaviest rain would happen directly over these areas or just offshore - so a heavy rain watch was in place.

"The heaviest rain may be offshore but we have seen some heavy falls also onshore.

"Mahia Peninsula had seven and a half millimetres of rain in one hour this morning about 7am. So there has been some heavy rain, we are expecting it all to ease this evening.

O'Connor said people were advised to monitor weather forecasts, in case further areas were added or upgraded.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandWeather NewsGisborneHawke's Bay

SHARE ME

More Stories

NZ expected to keep its cool during El Niño warming

NZ expected to keep its cool during El Niño warming

The 18-month phenomenon will likely mean drier conditions in the north and east of both main Islands, with more rain than usual in western areas.

4:50pm

Cyclone Gabrielle: Farmer's 1992 good deed comes back around

Cyclone Gabrielle: Farmer's 1992 good deed comes back around

During Canterbury's Big Snow 30 years ago, the Murphy family sent some hay - and this year, they got a surprising call.

Fri, Jun 9

4:38

'An icon' - Wairoa celebrates local hero Gavin Jones' return

'An icon' - Wairoa celebrates local hero Gavin Jones' return

Fri, Jun 9

2:19

'A nightmare' - Hawke's Bay locals 'in limbo' months after cyclone

'A nightmare' - Hawke's Bay locals 'in limbo' months after cyclone

Fri, Jun 9

4:21

Vital Gisborne transport link nears completion, PM checks in

Vital Gisborne transport link nears completion, PM checks in

Thu, Jun 8

2:06

4.8 magnitude quake strikes south-east of Pōrangahau, Hawke's Bay

4.8 magnitude quake strikes south-east of Pōrangahau, Hawke's Bay

Thu, Jun 8

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

Devonport home invasion: Man arrested after motorway chase

Devonport home invasion: Man arrested after motorway chase

2:03pm

Analysis: Bad blood and bad language - Crusaders v Blues is on the boil

Analysis: Bad blood and bad language - Crusaders v Blues is on the boil

1:40pm

Severe rain watch in place for Hawke's Bay, Gisborne

Severe rain watch in place for Hawke's Bay, Gisborne

1:05pm

Luxon vows to resign if abortion access curbed under any future govt he leads

1:58

Luxon vows to resign if abortion access curbed under any future govt he leads

12:31pm

One person killed, two seriously injured in Auckland crash

One person killed, two seriously injured in Auckland crash

SPONSORED

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy

Sponsored by Xero

Small businesses going digital could add billions to economy
1
2
3
4
5
6