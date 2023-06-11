New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

One person killed, two seriously injured in Auckland crash

12:31pm
A police car (file).

One person has died and another two are in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in northwest Auckland's Riverhead.

Police said emergency services were sent to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Coatesville-Riverhead Highway around 11pm on Saturday.

"One person died at the scene and two other people were transported to hospital with serious and critical injuries," a statement said.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit had been at the scene and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash continues.

